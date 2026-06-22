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A strategic solution for Forex brokers and financial services businesses in 2026

Choosing a licensing jurisdiction is often one of the first decisions made when setting up a brokerage business. The selected framework can influence banking relationships, payment infrastructure, compliance requirements, and the company’s overall operational structure. As a result, many brokers are exploring alternative licensing jurisdictions that offer a practical balance between regulatory oversight, operational flexibility, and cost efficiency.

The Anjouan Brokerage Licence, also known as the Anjouan FX Dealer Licence, has gained attention among forex brokers, proprietary trading firms, introducing brokers, and financial services businesses seeking an international licensing framework. Combined with a well-structured corporate and payment infrastructure, the licence can support businesses targeting clients across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and other international markets.

In this article, we will examine the Anjouan Brokerage Licence, the activities it covers, its requirements, and the strategic role that Cyprus can play in supporting payment processing and operational infrastructure.

What is the Anjouan Brokerage Licence?

The Anjouan Brokerage License, commonly referred to as the Anjouan FX Dealer Licence, is issued by the Anjouan Offshore Finance Authority (AOFA), the financial services regulator of Anjouan.

The licence provides a regulatory framework for businesses engaged in foreign exchange and related financial services activities. It is designed for companies seeking an international licensing solution that supports cross-border operations and online financial services.

The licence is valid for one year and is renewable annually. Businesses applying for the licence must satisfy corporate, due diligence, and regulatory requirements before approval is granted.

As competition in the online trading industry increases, brokers are placing greater emphasis on licensing structures that support operational efficiency while allowing businesses to establish a regulated presence.

Activities covered by the Anjouan Brokerage License

The licence supports a range of financial services activities within the online trading and foreign exchange sector.

Depending on the business model and operational structure, activities may include:

Foreign exchange dealing

Forex brokerage services

Online trading platform operations

Introducing broker services

Financial intermediary activities

Trading-related support services

International client onboarding

The framework is suitable for businesses serving retail and professional clients in international markets, subject to applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

Why Forex Brokers are considering Anjouan in 2026

Several factors have contributed to the growing interest in Anjouan among forex brokers and financial services businesses.

Cost-Efficient licensing framework

Compared to many traditional licensing jurisdictions, the Anjouan framework provides a more accessible entry point for businesses seeking a regulated structure.

According to the 2026 licensing schedule, the FX Dealer Licence fee is €18,000 annually, with additional government and professional licensing fees applicable during the setup process.

International business focus

The licence is designed for businesses operating internationally and serving clients across multiple jurisdictions.

Many brokers targeting emerging markets seek structures that enable them to establish operations efficiently while remaining within an appropriate regulatory framework.

Relatively efficient application process

The application process is generally more streamlined than in some highly regulated jurisdictions, provided that applicants submit complete documentation and satisfy due diligence requirements.

Growing industry visibility

The jurisdiction continues to attract interest from forex brokers, fintech businesses, proprietary trading firms, and financial services providers seeking practical licensing solutions.

Which countries and markets can be served under an Anjouan Brokerage License?

One of the most common questions asked by forex brokers is whether an Anjouan Brokerage License allows them to serve clients internationally. The licence is generally used by businesses operating across multiple international markets. However, holding an Anjouan Brokerage License does not automatically authorise a broker to offer services in every jurisdiction.

Many brokers use the licence to support operations targeting regions such as:

The Middle East

North Africa

Asia

Latin America

Selected African markets

Before accepting clients from any country, businesses should assess local laws, financial services regulations, marketing restrictions, and licensing requirements that may apply within the target jurisdiction.

The suitability of the licence will often depend on the broker’s business model, target markets, and compliance framework.

Corporate requirements

Corporate structuring forms an important part of the licensing process. An International Business Company (IBC) is required as part of the licensing framework. While an Anjouan IBC is commonly used, the framework may accommodate alternative corporate structures depending on operational objectives and regulatory requirements.

Applicants must complete due diligence procedures relating to:

Directors

Shareholders

Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs)

The regulator requires a fit-and-proper assessment as part of the application process.

Documentation commonly includes:

Certified passport copies

Proof of residential address

Professional references

Source of funds declarations

Politically Exposed Person (PEP) declarations

Identity verification procedures

These requirements support transparency and regulatory oversight within the licensing framework.

Banking and payment infrastructure

Obtaining a brokerage licence is only one part of establishing a successful trading operation. Many brokers discover that banking relationships, merchant processing, and payment infrastructure play an equally important role in supporting long-term business operations.

Financial institutions commonly review:

Licensing structure

Corporate ownership

Source of funds

Compliance procedures

Operational substance

Payment flows

Businesses that address these considerations early are generally better positioned during onboarding with banking and payment providers. For brokers targeting international markets, payment infrastructure should form part of the planning process from the outset rather than after licensing approval.

Corporate Structure and Operational Planning

Selecting the right corporate structure is an important part of establishing a brokerage business.

The licensing company forms only one part of the wider operational framework. Brokers must also consider payment processing, banking relationships, compliance procedures, operational substance, and client onboarding requirements.

Based on our experience assisting international brokerage businesses, many clients combine the licence-holding company with a Cyprus payment agent company to support payment processing, banking relationships, and operational efficiency.

This approach may help create a clearer operational structure, particularly for businesses serving clients across multiple jurisdictions and processing international payment flows.

The most suitable structure will depend on each broker’s business model, target markets, operational objectives, and compliance requirements.

Application process

The application process generally includes the following stages:

Initial consultation and structuring : Assessment of the proposed business model, ownership structure, and licensing objectives.

: Assessment of the proposed business model, ownership structure, and licensing objectives. Corporate formation : Establishment of the required corporate structure and preparation of supporting documentation.

: Establishment of the required corporate structure and preparation of supporting documentation. Due Diligence review : Collection and review of documentation relating to directors, shareholders, and beneficial owners.

: Collection and review of documentation relating to directors, shareholders, and beneficial owners. Regulatory submission : Submission of the application and supporting documents to the regulator.

: Submission of the application and supporting documents to the regulator. Licence approval: Following a successful review, the licence may be issued subject to regulatory approval.

Anjouan Brokerage Licence Costs

The current 2026 framework includes:

Fee Category Amount Government Application Fees €1,500 Brokerage (FX Dealer) Licence Fee €18,000 Annual Licence Renewal €18,000

Additional costs may apply depending on the corporate structure, compliance requirements, and optional professional services. Licensing fees and regulatory requirements should always be confirmed before applying.

Common mistakes new brokers make

Many businesses focus primarily on obtaining a licence while overlooking operational considerations that affect long-term growth.

Common challenges include:

Delaying banking arrangements

Weak compliance preparation

Insufficient operational substance

Poor corporate structuring

Inadequate payment infrastructure

Limited planning for international expansion

Addressing these issues during the planning stage often helps reduce operational challenges after launch.