Private Debt Financing: Why The First Impression Is Also The Last Chance

Every year, dozens of well-conceived real estate projects, renewable energy ventures, and growth-stage companies fail to secure financing — not because they lacked merit, but because they failed to communicate it. The fund analyst who receives an Information Memorandum on a Monday morning has, at most, ten minutes before deciding whether to read further or move to the next file. In private debt markets, the quality of the document is the quality of the project.

This is not a trivial observation. Over the past seven years, our team has supported clients in securing over PLN 100 million in private debt financing across residential development, infrastructure, and operational businesses. The pattern we have observed is consistent: transactions that succeed are almost always backed by documentation that is precise, honest, and structurally fluent. Those that fail are rarely undone by the project itself.

The Private Debt Landscape: What Funds Actually Look For

Private debt — encompassing senior secured loans, mezzanine financing, unitranche structures, and bridge facilities — has matured considerably in the Polish market over the past decade. Funds deploying capital in this space operate with defined mandates, return expectations, and risk parameters. They are not banks. They move faster, accept more complexity, and price risk differently. But they are also unforgiving of opacity.

A fund evaluating a mezzanine request on a residential development is asking one fundamental question: if everything goes worse than planned, will I get my money back? Every metric in the deal — LTV, LTC, DSCR, presale ratio, sponsor equity contribution — is an answer to that question. The Information Memorandum either provides those answers upfront, clearly and credibly, or it forces the analyst to go looking for them. Most analysts stop looking fairly quickly.

What separates a professional IM from an amateur one is not length or design. It is the willingness to present risks alongside mitigants, to show stress scenarios without being asked, to quantify rather than describe. A document that says a project is “highly profitable” without supporting numbers is worse than useless — it signals that the author does not understand the audience.

In private debt, the document is not a sales pitch. It is a due diligence instrument. The fund will conduct its own analysis — the question is whether yours is worth engaging with.

The Information Memorandum: Architecture of Credibility

A well-constructed IM follows a logic that mirrors how a fund thinks, not how a borrower wants to present. It opens with the transaction parameters — instrument, amount, tenor, source of repayment, security package, sponsor equity — before anything else. The executive summary is not a company history. It is a one-page answer to the fund’s first question: does this fit our mandate?

From there, the document builds a case that is disciplined and internally consistent. The financial model, attached as a working Excel file, must show monthly cash flows, debt service coverage in every period, and sensitivity analysis across at least three scenarios: base case, stress case, and a combined adverse scenario where revenues fall, costs rise, and the timeline extends simultaneously. If the project survives that scenario — meaning the debt is still repayable, even if the sponsor’s margin is compressed — the fund has something to work with.

The security section must be specific. “Real estate collateral valued at PLN 20 million” is not a description of security. The land registry number, the valuation methodology, the seniority of the mortgage, the date of the appraisal, and the identity of the appraiser are all necessary. A pledge over shares in the SPV, a financial pledge over the escrow account, an assignment of receivables from pre-sale agreements — each instrument described precisely, because each one is a separate line of defence in a distressed scenario.

Risk analysis, counterintuitively, is where credibility is built or destroyed. A fund analyst who finds no risks identified in an IM does not conclude the project is safe — they conclude the author is not serious. Risks should be identified specifically, quantified where possible, and accompanied by concrete mitigants. The residual risk after mitigants should be acknowledged. This kind of intellectual honesty is, in our experience, one of the strongest signals a sponsor can send.

Identifying the Right Fund: Mandate Alignment Before Outreach

Not every fund is right for every transaction. Approaching the wrong counterparty — a fund with a minimum ticket of PLN 20 million for a PLN 5 million mezzanine request, or a real estate specialist for an OZE bridge — wastes time on both sides and, more importantly, uses up the goodwill that comes with a first contact.

Effective fund identification requires understanding mandates: ticket size ranges, preferred sectors, geographic focus, return expectations, appetite for early-stage risk versus operational assets, and existing portfolio concentration. A fund that has just closed three Warsaw residential deals may be at capacity for that exposure. A fund raising a new vehicle may be more flexible on structure than one deploying a mature fund.

Our advisory work in this area draws on relationships built over years of transaction execution. We know which funds are actively deploying, what they have recently financed, and where their appetite currently sits. This knowledge shapes not only which funds we approach, but how we sequence the process — who receives the IM first, how the initial conversation is framed, and what follow-up materials are prepared in anticipation of specific due diligence questions.

Negotiation: Where Documentation Becomes Leverage

An IM that has been prepared to professional standards does something beyond opening doors: it creates negotiating leverage. A sponsor who can demonstrate, with a credible model, that their project is conservatively underwritten and well-secured is in a fundamentally different negotiating position than one who is simply asking for money.

Term sheet negotiation in private debt covers pricing, covenant structure, security package, equity contribution requirements, cash sweep mechanics, and intercreditor arrangements. Each of these has market precedent, and knowing that precedent — what is standard, what is aggressive, what is unusual — determines whether a sponsor accepts terms that are reasonable or terms that are onerous.

We support clients through the full negotiation cycle: reviewing term sheets against market benchmarks, identifying covenants that create unreasonable operational constraints, structuring the intercreditor framework where senior and mezzanine lenders are both present, and advising on security packages that protect the sponsor’s position without undermining the fund’s legitimate requirements. The goal is not to extract the best possible terms at the expense of the relationship — it is to reach an agreement that both parties can execute on.

The best outcome in a private debt transaction is one where the fund deploys capital confidently and the sponsor executes without being constrained by covenants that were never appropriate for the project.

What Seven Years of Transactions Have Taught Us

Seven years and over PLN 100 million in facilitated financings across residential development, OZE, and growth businesses have shaped a clear view of what works and what does not. A few observations that inform how we approach every mandate:

The first contact with a fund is rarely recoverable if it goes badly. An IM sent prematurely, before the model is complete or the security package is fully thought through, creates an impression that persists. Funds have long memories and short pipelines.

Sponsors who engage advisors early — before the IM is drafted, not after it has been rejected — consistently achieve better outcomes. The document shapes the transaction structure, not the other way around.

Stress testing is not a formality. We have seen transactions where the base case was compelling and the stress case revealed a fundamental structural problem. Identifying that problem before the fund does is the difference between renegotiating the structure and losing the deal.

Transparency about problems is almost always preferable to hoping the fund does not find them. They will find them. The question is whether you are the one who surfaced them, with a mitigation strategy already prepared.

Fund relationships are long-term. A transaction that closes well, with honest communication and a professionally managed process, creates the basis for the next one. A transaction that closes badly — or does not close at all due to avoidable failures — closes more than one door.

Our Advisory Practice

Our legal and financial advisory team works with developers, infrastructure sponsors, and operational businesses at every stage of the private debt process: from transaction structuring and IM preparation, through fund identification and initial outreach, to term sheet review and negotiation support through to closing.

We do not prepare documents that look good. We prepare documents that hold up under scrutiny — because that is the only kind that matters in this market.

If you are considering a private debt financing and want to understand what a professional process looks like in practice, we are available for an initial conversation.