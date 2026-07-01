PSD3 / PSR Readiness Checklist

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This document is prepared based on the MFSA publication of the DEAR CEO letter ‘The Malta Financial Services Authority’s Minimum Expectations on the Authorised Person’s preparedness for Payment Services Directive 3’ and is being circulated for clear information purposes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]