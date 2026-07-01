The Malta Financial Services Authority has issued a DEAR CEO letter outlining minimum expectations for authorized persons' preparedness for Payment Services Directive 3. This guidance document provides essential compliance information and offers legal support resources for financial institutions navigating PSD3 requirements.

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This document is prepared based on the MFSA publication of the DEAR CEO letter ‘The Malta Financial Services Authority’s Minimum Expectations on the Authorised Person’s preparedness for Payment Services Directive 3’ and is being circulated for clear information purposes. Download PSD3 / PSR Readiness Checklist

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.