The Third Payment Services Directive And Payment Services Regulation

On 28 June 2023, the European Commission published proposals for a Third Payment Services Directive (“PSD3“) and an accompanying Payment Services Regulation (“PSR“), initiating the most significant reform of the EU retail payments framework since PSD2.

What are PSD3 and the PSR, and why do they matter?

On 28 June 2023, the European Commission published proposals for a Third Payment Services Directive (“PSD3“) and an accompanying Payment Services Regulation (“PSR“), initiating the most significant reform of the EU retail payments framework since PSD2. For Irish-authorised payment institutions, electronic money institutions and banks – many of which passport extensively across the Union – the package will have immediate and practical consequences: re-authorisation planning, tighter fraud and redress expectations, and a more prescriptive and enforceable open-banking regime.

The reforms respond to shortcomings that have become increasingly visible since PSD2 entered into application in 2018. Open banking has functioned, but unevenly. Payment fraud – particularly authorised push payment and impersonation scams – has increased materially. And directive-based implementation produced different outcomes across Member States, creating operational friction for firms operating on a cross-border basis and inconsistent supervisory expectations.

PSD3 and PSR address those issues by clearly separating who may provide payment services from how those services must be provided. PSD3 refreshes and consolidates the licensing, prudential and supervisory framework for payment institutions. The PSR, by contrast, moves the core conduct-of-business, transparency, fraud and market-access rules into a directly applicable Regulation. In practice, this materially reduces the scope for national pergence, raises minimum standards across the Union, and sharpens supervisory expectations around compliance and enforcement.

From an Irish perspective, the implications are particularly significant. Ireland is one of the EU’s principal authorisation hubs for payment institutions and electronic money institutions. A large cohort of firms regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland will be required to demonstrate compliance with a revised and more detailed framework within a defined re-authorisation window, whilst also adapting to regulation-based conduct rules that will apply uniformly across all Member States.

The PSD3 and PSR at a glance

What they are PSD3 and PSR — the most significant reform of the EU retail payments framework since PSD2 entered into application in 2018 The legal instruments PSD3 (a Directive requiring national transposition) and PSR (a Regulation, directly applicable across all Member States without national transposition) Who it affects Payment institutions, electronic money institutions, banks and account-servicing PSPs, consumers, and national competent authorities Anticipated publication Formal adoption and OJEU publication anticipated end Q2 2026 Current stage Final legal-linguistic review complete; Council ‘I’ Item Note issued 17 April 2026; formal adoption imminent Application timeline PSR applies 21 months after entry into force; PSD3 transposition deadline also 21 months after entry into force Critical deadline Firms authorised under PSD2 must submit re-authorisation information to their competent authority within 27 months of entry into force. Firms which remain non-compliant will be suspended from providing payment services until the competent authority has received and verified the necessary information. Matheson key contacts Joe Beashel and Ian O’Mara