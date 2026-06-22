ARTICLE
22 June 2026

Revised Formats Of Insider Lists Under MAR Introduced By Updated Implementing Technical Standards

MT
Mamo TCV Advocates

Contributor

Mamo TCV Advocates logo
We are a leading Maltese law firm offering expert legal advice across diverse practice areas. Renowned for our commitment to excellence, we provide strategic, high-quality support to clients facing complex legal challenges and navigating evolving regulatory and market landscapes.
Explore Firm Details
On the 15th of June 2026, the European Commission published Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1291 introducing a revised set of implementing technical standards under the Market Abuse Regulation...
Malta Finance and Banking
Mamo TCV Advocates
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mamo TCV Advocates are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking, Compliance and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Chemicals industries

On the 15th of June 2026, the European Commission published Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1291 introducing a revised set of implementing technical standards under the Market Abuse Regulation 1 concerning the format and maintenance of insider lists (hereinafter, the “Revised ITS”). The Revised ITS will start to apply from the 5th of July 2026 and replaces Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/1210.

The objective of the Revised ITS is to harmonise the use of a simplified (“alleviated”) format across all Insider Lists and reduce administrative burdens while ensuring that competent authorities retain sufficient information to monitor market abuse risks. Key changes include, inter alia, the reduction of information required to be obtained and maintained on the Permanent and Temporary Insiders Lists and the inclusion of the ‘ceased’ field within the Permanent Insiders List. It is expected that the MFSA will update the template Permanent and Temporary Insiders Lists currently available on its website to reflect the Revised ITS accordingly.

Footnote

1. Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Mamo TCV Advocates
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More