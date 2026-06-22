Revised Formats Of Insider Lists Under MAR Introduced By Updated Implementing Technical Standards

On the 15th of June 2026, the European Commission published Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1291 introducing a revised set of implementing technical standards under the Market Abuse Regulation 1 concerning the format and maintenance of insider lists (hereinafter, the “Revised ITS”). The Revised ITS will start to apply from the 5th of July 2026 and replaces Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/1210.

The objective of the Revised ITS is to harmonise the use of a simplified (“alleviated”) format across all Insider Lists and reduce administrative burdens while ensuring that competent authorities retain sufficient information to monitor market abuse risks. Key changes include, inter alia, the reduction of information required to be obtained and maintained on the Permanent and Temporary Insiders Lists and the inclusion of the ‘ceased’ field within the Permanent Insiders List. It is expected that the MFSA will update the template Permanent and Temporary Insiders Lists currently available on its website to reflect the Revised ITS accordingly.

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