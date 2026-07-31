Start Your Own Brokerage Company: A Complete Guide To Licensing, Company Formation, Banking And Payment Solutions

Starting a brokerage company involves more than just technology and marketing—it requires careful planning across licensing, corporate structure, banking relationships, payment solutions, and compliance frameworks. This comprehensive guide walks through the essential steps founders must take to build a legally sound, operationally ready brokerage business that can secure banking partnerships and support long-term growth.

Michael Chambers and Co. LLC is a full service law firm in Limassol with Cyprus lawyers & English lawyers offering a wide spectrum of expertise in an impressive variety of legal disciplines. The firm has enjoyed considerable success and developed an enviable reputation. Our philosophy is simple: you give us the facts and we will give you the law, in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Article Insights

Michael Chambers & Co. LLC are most popular: within Finance and Banking, Employment and HR, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives and HR

in European Union

Starting a brokerage company requires more than a trading platform and a client acquisition strategy. A successful brokerage business needs a clear legal structure, a suitable licence, reliable banking arrangements, payment solutions, compliance procedures, and ongoing operational support.

Many founders focus first on branding, technology, or marketing. However, regulators, banks, payment providers, and business partners usually review the structure behind the business before they approve a relationship.

A brokerage company must be built on a structure that supports licensing, client onboarding, payments, reporting, and long-term growth.

This guide explains the key steps for starting a brokerage company and the main issues founders should assess before launch.

What is a brokerage company?

A brokerage company acts as an intermediary between clients and financial markets or trading products.

Depending on the business model, a brokerage company may offer access to:

Foreign exchange trading

Contracts for difference

Commodities

Indices

Shares

Crypto-related trading products

Other financial instruments

Some brokerage companies serve retail clients. Others work with professional clients, introducing brokers, affiliates, or institutional partners.

The exact structure depends on the licence, target markets, trading model, and services offered.

Key steps for starting a brokerage company

Step 1: Define the brokerage business model

The first step is to define how the brokerage will operate.

Common brokerage models include:

Full-service brokerage

Online forex brokerage

Introducing broker model

White-label brokerage

Proprietary trading model

Multi-asset trading platform

Crypto or digital asset trading model

Each model creates different legal, compliance, technology, and payment requirements.

For example, a white-label brokerage may depend heavily on third-party technology and liquidity providers. A fully licensed brokerage may need stronger internal compliance systems, greater operational substance, and more detailed regulatory documentation.

The business model should be clear before company formation or licence selection begins.

Step 2: Choose the right licensing jurisdiction

The licensing jurisdiction affects how the brokerage operates, which markets it may target, and how banks and payment providers assess the business.

Founders should compare jurisdictions based on:

Licensing scope

Application timeframe

Regulatory requirements

Setup and renewal costs

Reputation

Banking access

Payment provider acceptance

Compliance obligations

Target market suitability

There is no single jurisdiction that fits every brokerage business. The right option depends on the business model, client base, risk profile, and long-term strategy.

Commonly considered jurisdictions for international brokerage structures may include Anjouan, Nevis, and other international licensing frameworks, depending on the nature of the services and target markets.

Step 3: Form the brokerage company

Company formation is a core part of the brokerage setup process.

The company structure should clearly identify:

Shareholders

Directors

Ultimate beneficial owners

Key decision-makers

Compliance responsibilities

Operational roles

In many cases, a brokerage structure may include more than one company.

A group structure may involve:

A licence-holding company

A payment agent company

A holding company

A technology or software company

A marketing or affiliate company

This structure can support operational clarity, payment flows, banking relationships, and internal reporting. The most suitable structure depends on the licensing jurisdiction, payment needs, tax position, banking strategy, and business objectives.

Step 4: Prepare the licence application

A brokerage licence application usually requires detailed information about the company, its owners, its management, and its business model.

Common application documents include:

Corporate documents

Business plan

Ownership structure chart

Director and shareholder information

Source of funds information

Compliance policies

AML and KYC procedures

Risk management policies

Platform and technology description

Payment flow description

Financial projections

Incomplete or inconsistent documentation can delay the application process.

Regulators often review whether the business has a clear structure, suitable management, and adequate compliance procedures before issuing approval.

Step 5: Build a compliance framework

Compliance is one of the most important parts of running a brokerage company.

A brokerage company may need policies and procedures covering:

Anti-money laundering

Know Your Customer checks

Client onboarding

Source of funds verification

Transaction monitoring

Risk assessment

Record keeping

Internal reporting

Complaint handling

Conflicts of interest

Data protection

Compliance should not be treated as a document-only requirement. The business must be able to apply its procedures in daily operations.

Banks and payment providers may also request copies of compliance policies before approving accounts or merchant services.

Step 6: Plan banking and payment solutions early

Banking is often one of the main challenges for new brokerage companies.

Banks and payment providers usually assess:

Licensing jurisdiction

Ownership structure

Source of funds

Business model

Target markets

Transaction flows

Compliance procedures

Expected transaction volumes

A brokerage company may need several payment channels, including:

Corporate bank account

Client money account

Merchant account

Payment service provider account

Crypto payment solution, where relevant

Payment agent structure

Payment planning should begin before the licence is issued. A brokerage may receive regulatory approval but still face delays if banking and payment arrangements are not ready.

Step 7: Select technology and liquidity providers

Technology and liquidity form the operational backbone of a brokerage company.

The business may need:

Trading platform

CRM system

Client portal

Liquidity provider

Risk management tools

Payment integration

Reporting systems

Back-office tools

Founders should ensure that the technology setup aligns with the licence, compliance requirements, and payment structure.

The platform should also support proper record-keeping, transaction monitoring, and client reporting.

Step 8: Prepare the client onboarding process

Client onboarding affects compliance, user experience, and operational efficiency.

A brokerage should define how it will collect, verify, and assess client information.

The onboarding process may include:

Identity verification

Proof of address collection

Client risk classification

Appropriateness checks

Source of funds review

Terms and conditions acceptance

Risk disclosures

Ongoing monitoring

A weak onboarding process can lead to compliance issues and banking problems. A clear onboarding process helps the business manage risk from the start.

Step 9: Understand the cost of starting a brokerage company

The cost of starting a brokerage company depends on the jurisdiction, licence type, company structure, technology needs, and payment setup.

Common costs include:

Company incorporation fees

Licence application fees

Professional advisory fees

Compliance documentation

Platform setup

Liquidity provider arrangements

Banking and payment setup

Accounting and reporting

Ongoing renewal fees

Staff or outsourced support

Founders should prepare a realistic budget before starting the process.

The cheapest setup is not always the most effective. A structure that does not support banking, payment processing, or compliance may create higher costs later.

Step 10: Avoid common mistakes

Many brokerage businesses face delays because the setup was not planned correctly.

Common mistakes include:

Choosing a jurisdiction based only on cost

Starting company formation before defining the business model

Preparing weak compliance policies

Ignoring banking requirements

Delaying payment provider discussions

Using unclear ownership structures

Underestimating ongoing reporting obligations

Launching without proper operational support

These issues can affect licensing, banking, payment processing, and client onboarding.

A well-planned structure reduces the need for restructuring after launch.

Brokerage licence vs Payment infrastructure

A brokerage licence allows the business to operate within a defined regulatory framework. Payment infrastructure allows the business to receive, process, and transfer funds.

Both are important!

A licensed brokerage may still struggle if it cannot access stable banking or payment processing. Payment providers may also reject a business if its structure, compliance framework, or documentation is unclear.

For this reason, brokerage founders should assess both licensing and payment infrastructure.

Why corporate structuring matters

Corporate structuring affects how the brokerage operates in practice.

A clear structure can support:

Licensing requirements

Banking applications

Payment processing

Compliance control

Tax coordination

Internal reporting

Investor confidence

Future expansion

A poorly structured brokerage may face problems when opening accounts, onboarding providers, or expanding into new markets.

The structure should be designed around the business model, not copied from another company.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I start my own brokerage company?

You should begin by defining the business model, selecting the licensing jurisdiction, forming the company, preparing compliance documents, and planning banking and payment solutions.

Do I need a licence to start a brokerage company?

In most cases, a brokerage company will need a licence or registration before offering regulated financial services. The exact requirement depends on the services offered and the target markets.

What is the best jurisdiction for a brokerage company?

The best jurisdiction depends on the business model, target clients, budget, compliance readiness, and banking strategy. Each jurisdiction should be assessed based on both legal and operational factors.

Can I start a brokerage company with a white-label platform?

Yes. Some founders use white-label platforms to reduce the time required to set up technology. However, the business may still need proper licensing, company structuring, compliance procedures, and payment arrangements.

Why is banking difficult for brokerage companies?

Banks often treat brokerage businesses as higher-risk clients due to transaction volumes, international payments, client money flows, and regulatory exposure. Clear documentation and compliance preparation improve the onboarding process.

What documents are usually needed for a brokerage licence?

Common documents include corporate records, business plans, ownership information, compliance policies, evidence of funding sources, platform details, and payment flow descriptions.

How long does it take to launch a brokerage company?

The timeline depends on the jurisdiction, licence type, company structure, documentation quality, banking arrangements, and technology setup.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.