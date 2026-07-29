Malta As A Jurisdiction For EMIs And PSPs

What distinguishes the MFSA in the view of the operators and advisors who work with it regularly is not permissiveness. The MFSA's standards are high, its due diligence is thorough, and it takes its obligations under EU law seriously. What distinguishes it is engagement. The MFSA has built a reputation for being accessible to applicants at the pre-application stage, for providing clear guidance on what it expects, and for running a process that, when applications are properly prepared, operates with reasonable efficiency. Preliminary consultations with the MFSA are available before formal submission and are genuinely valuable. The regulator's willingness to engage substantively at the pre-application stage is not a universal feature of EU regulators, and it makes a material difference to the quality of applications and the efficiency of the process.