CBI Delegation Review 2026: Key Findings And Actions For Fund Management Companies

What You Need to Know

The Central Bank has published a feedback report (the “Report”) following its review of delegation practices in Irish AIFMs and UCITS management companies (collectively “Fund Management Companies” or “FMCs”).

The Report found that FMCs operating a delegation model generally have good governance frameworks, controls and oversight processes. However, a number of FMCs inspected require enhancements in areas including board independence, over-reliance on group-level committees, resourcing, contingency planning and data access.

Supervisory Expectations and Findings

The Report sets out supervisory expectations across five themes and, for each theme, identifies findings in the form of (i) positive practices observed and (ii) areas requiring enhancement.

The table below summarises these findings: