CBI Delegation Review 2026: Key Findings And Actions For Fund Management Companies

|Theme
|Supervisory Expectations
|Positive Practices Observed
|Areas Requiring Enhancement
|Governance
|
- FMCs must have sound, fit-for-purpose governance frameworks ensuring the fund is well run and risks are effectively managed.
- The board must ensure functions are not delegated to an extent that undermines its ability to manage the fund or exercise sufficient authority over decision-making.
- Robust governance and control frameworks are critical to safeguarding investor interests.
|
- Established governance frameworks with diverse, experienced boards and clear reporting lines.
- Local committees providing regular challenge of delegate performance and escalation of issues.
- Effective use of group expertise and shared services, with clear accountability for oversight.
|
- Insufficient board independence in some FMCs, driven by excessive group influence and directors serving beyond best-practice tenure limits.
- Designated Persons not sufficiently senior or performing too many roles.
- Over-reliance on group-level committees limiting local challenge.
- Informal governance practices lacking documented policies, procedures and entity-specific risk statements.
|Portfolio Management
|
- Effective oversight and control frameworks must be in place for portfolio management activities.
- Due diligence must confirm delegates meet all relevant EU and Irish legislative and local rule requirements.
- FMCs must demonstrate active, documented decision-making responsibility for both delegated and retained portfolio management.
|
- Robust oversight with regular delegate engagement, detailed performance analysis, comprehensive reporting and clear escalation pathways.
- Appropriate contingency planning for termination of portfolio management delegates.
- Commensurate levels of substance and resourcing where portfolio management is retained.
|
- Insufficient autonomy in oversight and decision-making over delegated portfolio management.
- Unstructured approach lacking documented procedures, performance standards and regular monitoring.
- Limited attention to wind-down or transition procedures where a third-party portfolio manager cannot continue its mandate.
|Risk Management
|
- FMCs must implement effective risk management frameworks reflecting their operating model and strategy complexity, distinguishing retained from delegated activities.
- Appropriate verification of delegate outputs and documented decision-making must be retained, supported by timely and accurate data.
- Delegation of portfolio and risk management must be balanced so overall delegation is not disproportionate.
|
- Risk management largely retained by FMCs, with generally well-established frameworks, independent oversight, risk limits and compliance monitoring.
- Independent verification of delegated risk activities via shadow or independent checks, real-time data access and pre-trade compliance controls.
|
- Governance and risk management measures for delegated risk activities need strengthening to meet the Cross Industry Guidance on Outsourcing (“CP138”) expectations.
- Risk management resourcing needing strengthening in some FMCs.
- Inability in some cases to demonstrate robust independent challenge or real-time data access, relying instead on delegate reporting.
|Delegate Oversight
|
- FMCs must retain clear decision-making authority and control over delegated activities via a robust, documented oversight framework.
- A consistent due diligence methodology must apply across all delegates, including sub-delegates, with defined triggers and on-site engagement.
- FMCs should not rely solely on due diligence questionnaires or self-reporting.
|
- Risk-based approach to delegate due diligence using due diligence questionnaires and RAG scoring to prioritise resources.
- Regular SLA/KPI reporting providing ongoing visibility of delegate performance.
- Targeted annual on-site visits to delegates.
|
- Reliance on group processes for delegate due diligence rather than direct assessment, with insufficient local FMC management representation at group-level oversight committees.
- Insufficient involvement of Designated Persons and operational risk functions, with some FMCs using group or seconded personnel.
|Data Capabilities
|
- FMCs must have appropriate data delivery and management practices to support timely, accurate data for decision-making and delegate oversight.
- FMCs should address gaps in data strategy, integration, governance and reporting effectiveness.
|
- Growing recognition of data as a strategic asset, with data improvement programmes in larger firms.
- Increasing reliance on automated reporting and business intelligence tools.
- Formal data policies and procedures at larger FMCs, with dedicated data teams at higher-scale/complexity firms.
|
- Fragmented data integration in some FMCs, with disparate systems for risk, investment, operations and compliance requiring manual reconciliation.
- Some FMCs engaging delegates for pre/post-trade controls and investment/borrowing restriction monitoring, including instances of overriding internal risk limits.
- Some FMCs lacking contingency arrangements for potential data loss or interruption.