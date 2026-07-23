FinXP And Buckzy Partner To Expand Real-Time Cross-Border Payment Capabilities

FinXP and Buckzy Payments have formed a strategic partnership to enhance cross-border payment capabilities for internationally-active businesses. The collaboration combines FinXP's regulated European infrastructure with Buckzy's real-time international payment network and stablecoin technology. This integration aims to streamline European account management, SEPA payments, and global payment operations while reducing operational complexity for clients of both platforms.

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FinXP, a European payment infrastructure provider, has partnered with Buckzy Payments, a global cross-border payments and embedded finance platform, to expand access to European and international payment capabilities to internationally-active businesses.

This two-way partnership combines FinXP’s regulated European infrastructure including euro accounts and SEPA payment capabilities, with Buckzy’s real-time international payment network with stablecoin infrastructure.

Through the partnership, eligible Buckzy clients will be able to access FinXP’s direct SEPA payment capabilities, subject to FinXP’s regulatory, compliance and onboarding requirements. In turn, FinXP’s clients will benefit from Buckzy’s international banking network and stablecoin infrastructure, strengthening FinXP’s existing cross-border payment capabilities and extending reach across additional markets and currencies.

The combined proposition is designed to help clients of both fintechs manage European accounts, collections and payouts, extend payment reach across international markets and currencies, reduce reliance on disconnected providers, and improve payment visibility, reconciliation and operational efficiency.

“Buckzy and FinXP share a common objective: to make international payments simpler, faster and more accessible for businesses,” said Jens Podewski, co-founder and CEO at FinXP. “Buckzy brings strong global payment connectivity and modern API infrastructure, while FinXP contributes regulated European account and payment capabilities. By combining these strengths, we can offer clients a more complete solution across Europe and international markets.”

“Europe is a critical market for our clients and an important part of any global payments proposition,” said Abdul Naushad, CEO at Buckzy Payments. “FinXP brings direct SEPA access, regulatory expertise, and a strong understanding of complex payment requirements. This partnership enhances Buckzy’s ability to provide clients with an integrated route into European accounts and SEPA Instant payments, while extending the international reach available to FinXP’s clients.”

FinXP and Buckzy will initially focus on connecting European account and SEPA capabilities with Buckzy’s international cross-border payments infrastructure. The companies also intend to explore further opportunities in automated account provisioning, embedded payment services, multi-currency payment flows, and API-led financial infrastructure.

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