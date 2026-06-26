Episode 134: Embedded Finance: A Shift From Traditional Banking Or A Positive Evolution? (Podcast)

FinanceMalta speaks with Alex Konewko of Finductive to explore the emerging world of embedded finance and its implications for the financial services industry. Is embedded finance disrupting traditional banking models, or does it represent a natural evolution that benefits all stakeholders? This conversation examines how this transformation is reshaping the relationship between customers, businesses, and financial institutions.

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.

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In this episode of The FinTalks, FinanceMalta speaks with Alex Konewko of Finductive about embedded finance, the shift from traditional banking, and what this evolution means for customers, businesses and the wider financial services ecosystem.

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