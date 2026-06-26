Episode 134: Embedded Finance: A Shift From Traditional Banking Or A Positive Evolution? (Podcast)

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In this episode of The FinTalks, FinanceMalta speaks with Alex Konewko of Finductive about embedded finance, the shift from traditional banking, and what this evolution means for customers, businesses and the wider financial services ecosystem.
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