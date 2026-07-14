Irish Quarterly Legal And Regulatory Report: April - June 2026

Walkers' Asset Management and Investment Funds team provides a comprehensive quarterly update on Irish legal and regulatory developments from April to June 2026, covering AIFMD II transposition, Central Bank guidance on liquidity management and board diversity, ESMA compliance findings, and the latest sustainable finance regulations including ESG ratings and SFDR 2.0 proposals.

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Our Asset Management and Investment Funds team is pleased to share the Q2 2026 edition of our Irish Legal and Regulatory update, covering the latest developments and key dates from April to June 2026.

In this edition, we cover:

AIFMD II and UCITS developments, including the publication of the Irish statutory instruments transposing AIFMD II, the Central Bank's revised AIF Rulebook and updated guidelines on liquidity management tools;

Central Bank of Ireland developments, including the findings from its thematic review of board effectiveness through the lens of diversity and inclusion, new Fund Metadata Return requirements, and key insights on financial stability, governance and tokenisation;

Other legal and regulatory developments, including ESMA's findings from its common supervisory action on compliance and internal audit functions, AMLA consultations, AI regulation and reporting simplification initiatives; and

Sustainable finance developments, including the latest on the application of the ESG Ratings Regulation, ESMA Q&As, latest on SFDR 2.0 proposals and EU sustainability reporting standards.

Read the full report here.

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