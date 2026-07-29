Global Registration Services Market Update Q2 2026

Welcome to our quarterly fund management update where we provide you with an update on global issues affecting the cross-border marketing and distribution of investment funds.

Key developments this quarter include:

Europe: AIFMD II and RTS take effect across the EU

Belgium: Updated tax law impacts capital gains

Spain: Gibraltar to exit Spain’s non-cooperative jurisdictions list

UK: start of CCI transition period, announced MMF Regulation reform and extension of the TMPR

Australia: FFSP transitional relief extended to 2027 ahead of new regime

For further information, please liaise with your usual Maples Group Global Registration Services contact or the contributor.

To learn more about our Global Registration Services, please visit our dedicated webpage or get in touch with us.