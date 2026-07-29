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29 July 2026

Global Registration Services Market Update Q2 2026

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Maples Group

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The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.
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Welcome to our quarterly fund management update where we provide you with an update on global issues affecting the cross-border marketing and distribution of investment funds.

Key developments this quarter include:

  • Europe: AIFMD II and RTS take effect across the EU
  • Belgium: Updated tax law impacts capital gains
  • Spain: Gibraltar to exit Spain’s non-cooperative jurisdictions list
  • UK: start of CCI transition period, announced MMF Regulation reform and extension of the TMPR
  • Australia: FFSP transitional relief extended to 2027 ahead of new regime

For further information, please liaise with your usual Maples Group Global Registration Services contact or the contributor.

To learn more about our Global Registration Services, please visit our dedicated webpage or get in touch with us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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