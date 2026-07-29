Global Registration Services Market Update Q2 2026

Emma Conaty’s articles from Maples Group are most popular:
- in Ireland
Maples Group are most popular:
- within Privacy, Technology and Compliance topic(s)
Welcome to our quarterly fund management update where we provide you with an update on global issues affecting the cross-border marketing and distribution of investment funds.
Key developments this quarter include:
- Europe: AIFMD II and RTS take effect across the EU
- Belgium: Updated tax law impacts capital gains
- Spain: Gibraltar to exit Spain’s non-cooperative jurisdictions list
- UK: start of CCI transition period, announced MMF Regulation reform and extension of the TMPR
- Australia: FFSP transitional relief extended to 2027 ahead of new regime
For further information, please liaise with your usual Maples Group Global Registration Services contact or the contributor.
To learn more about our Global Registration Services, please visit our dedicated webpage or get in touch with us.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]