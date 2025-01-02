ARTICLE
2 January 2025

Global Minimum Taxation (Pillar 2) In Luxembourg: Implementation Of 2023 & 2024 OECD Guidance Into Domestic Law

AM
Arendt & Medernach

Contributor

Arendt & Medernach logo

About Arendt

Arendt combines the entire value chain of services dedicated to Asset Managers, Banks, Insurers, Public Institutions and Private Clients operating in Luxembourg.

-Legal & Tax
-Regulatory & Consulting
-Investor Services

Legal & Tax

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.

Together with our regulatory consultants and investor services experts, we bridge the gap between legal/tax advice and its implementation. We deliver best-in-class services along our clients’ business life cycles.

The 450 legal experts of Arendt & Medernach have a wealth of experience in a wide variety of specialisations. Together, they are able to advise on a complete range of 15 complementary practice areas

Explore Firm Details
On 19 December 2024, the Luxembourg Parliament adopted bill of law 8396 and its amendments incorporating the OECD's Pillar 2 Administrative Guidance issued in February...
Luxembourg Finance and Banking
Thierry Lesage,Vincent Mahler,Jan Neugebauer
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On 19 December 2024, the Luxembourg Parliament adopted bill of law 8396 and its amendments incorporating the OECD's Pillar 2 Administrative Guidance issued in February, July and December 2023 and June 2024 into domestic law.

Key clarifications are as follows:

  • Scope: investment funds and certain real estate investment vehicles are excluded entities if they meet specific criteria, with a "deemed consolidation" test aligning to applicable accounting standards. Sovereign wealth funds managing government assets are also excluded.
  • Definitions: revenue is defined as per MNE group consolidated financial statements, including ordinary and extraordinary income. Rules address differing accounting periods for constituent entities and the ultimate parent entity (UPE).
  • QDMTT: updates specify rules for contested amounts, currency consistency, and exemptions during initial phases of an MNE group's activity.
  • Qualifying income or loss: the treatment of technical provisions for insurance companies and the conditions for the substance-based income exclusion for operational leases are clarified.
  • Investment entity transparency election: regulated mutual insurance companies may elect to treat investment entities as tax-transparent under specific regimes.
  • Transition year: deferred tax expenses during the transition year are computed using a formula, with clarified rules for asset transfers and their recognition post-November 2021.
  • CbCR safe harbour: transitional safe harbour rules are aligned with OECD guidance, preventing misuse through hybrid arbitrage arrangements.
  • Securitisation vehicles (SVs): SVs remain within Pillar 2 but with top-up tax obligations shifted to other entities in the same jurisdiction. SVs are excluded from joint and several liability if no other entities are present locally.
  • Intermediate flow-through entities: rules align the tax treatment of flow-through entities with the laws of their closest non-flow-through owner, ensuring clarity in income and tax allocation.

To read our newsflashes on the bill of law and its amendments incorporating the 2023 and 2024 Guidance:

  • In addition to minor drafting changes, the parliamentary work on the bill of law also gave rise to some interesting points. In particular, the Finance Committee clarified that the Pillar 2 rules could apply to entities held by a sovereign wealth fund. These entities could therefore qualify as UPEs if the conditions to apply the Pillar 2 provisions are met.
  • In addition, following a remark by the Conseil d'Etat on the determination of the functional currency for calculating the QDMTT for entities not required to file and publish their financial statements in Luxembourg, such as sociétés en commandite spéciales (SCSp), the Finance Committee indicated that SCSp are treated as fiscally transparent entities in Luxembourg. As a result, in certain situations, they may be regarded as "stateless entities" under the Pillar 2 domestic provisions, and thus not subject to the QDMTT. Further practical clarifications on the treatment of Luxembourg partnerships for Pillar 2 purposes would in our view be welcome.

Next steps

Once the law is published in the Luxembourg Official Journal, the provisions will apply to tax years starting on or after 31 December 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Thierry Lesage
Thierry Lesage
Photo of Vincent Mahler
Vincent Mahler
Photo of Stéphanie Maschiella
Stéphanie Maschiella
Photo of Jan Neugebauer
Jan Neugebauer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More