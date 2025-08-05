ARTICLE
5 August 2025

Simplifying Sustainability Reporting: Voluntary Sustainability Reporting Standard For SMEs (VSME)

EH
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme

Contributor

ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme logo
Independent in structure and spirit, Elvinger Hoss Prussen guides clients on their most critical Luxembourg legal matters. Committed to excellence and creativity in legal practice, our firm delivers the best possible advice for businesses, institutions and entrepreneurs, playing a unique role in the development of Luxembourg as a financial centre.
Explore Firm Details
The European Commission adopted on 30 July 2025 a recommendation introducing a voluntary sustainability reporting standard for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), known as the Voluntary Standard for SMEs (VSME).
Luxembourg Finance and Banking
Katrien Veranneman,Caroline Bocklandt, and Karolina Szpinda

The European Commission adopted on 30 July 2025 a recommendation introducing a voluntary sustainability reporting standard for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), known as the Voluntary Standard for SMEs (VSME).

The VSME has been developed by EFRAG and is available in three language versions: English, French and German.

This standard aims to help SMEs respond to sustainability information requests from financial intermediaries and undertakings subject to mandatory reporting under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and which have SMEs in their value chains.

Accordingly, the Commission recommends that non-listed SMEs and micro-undertakings wishing to voluntarily report sustainability information do so in accordance with the VSME set out in Annex I to the recommendation. Undertakings applying the standard set out in Annex I to report sustainability information voluntarily may also use the practical guidance included in Annex II.

The Commission recommends that undertakings subject to CSRD for the purposes of sustainability reporting (point 4 of the recommendation) as well as financial institutions, financial market participants, insurance undertakings and credit institutions (point 5 of the recommendation) where they need sustainability information from SMEs, should limit as far as possible their requests for such information to the information provided pursuant to the voluntary sustainability reporting standard set out in Annex I to the recommendation.

The VSME is intended as an interim solution until a delegated act on a voluntary standard is formally adopted. The content of the delegated act may differ from today's recommendation, and its adoption will depend on the outcome of negotiations between the co-legislators on the Omnibus I proposal (for additional details please see our previous newsflash).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Katrien Veranneman
Katrien Veranneman
Photo of Caroline Bocklandt
Caroline Bocklandt
Photo of Karolina Szpinda
Karolina Szpinda
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More