It's Time For The EU To Rethink Financial Regulation

As the EU continues to roll out landmark regulations like MiCA, PSD3, and the Financial Data Access (FIDA) framework, a critical question emerges: Are we regulating innovation effectively, or simply reacting to it?

The recent EBA No Action Letter on the interplay between MiCA and PSD2 is a clear signal that the current approach, regulating based on the type of technology or product, is reaching its limits. The letter offers temporary relief to crypto firms dealing with electronic money tokens (EMTs), but it also exposes a deeper issue: Regulatory Fragmentation.

A Better Way Forward: Trust-Based, Functional Regulation

Instead of creating a new silos for every emerging technology, the EU has an opportunity to pivot towards a more pragmatic, principle-based framework. One that focuses not on whether a service is "crypto" or "traditional", but on whether it meets the core tenets of financial regulation:

Consumer Protection

Market Integrity

Financial Stability

This approach would allow existing regulations, like MiFID II, PSD3, CRR, the Prospectus Regulation, to be adapted and extended to new technologies such as tokenisation, DeFi, and AI-driven financial services. Article 60 of MiCA, which anchors EMTs to e-money rules, could serve as a template for this kind of functional alignment.

Why This Matters for the Financial Ecosystem

A trust-based framework would:

Reduce regulatory duplication and compliance costs

Encourage innovation by providing clarity and consistency

Strengthen supervision by focusing on outcomes rather than form

It would also empower regulators to respond more flexibly to emerging risks, whether from algorithmic stablecoins, embedded finance, or AI-powered credit scoring.

Regulatory Advisory: Helping clients navigate MiCA, PSD3, and cross-border compliance

Risk and Compliance: Conducting impact assessments, gap analyses, and regulatory reporting

Let's Build a Smarter Regulatory Future

The future of financial regulation in Europe should not be about chasing technologies, it should be about anchoring trust. Let's work together to shape a regulatory environment that is coherent, adaptive, and innovation-friendly.

