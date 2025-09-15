Why Does Diversity Matter More Than Ever In The Financial Sector? (Video)

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.
Together with our regulatory consultants and investor services experts, we bridge the gap between legal/tax advice and its implementation. We deliver best-in-class services along our clients’ business life cycles.
The 450 legal experts of Arendt & Medernach have a wealth of experience in a wide variety of specialisations. Together, they are able to advise on a complete range of 15 complementary practice areas
In this video, Lorraine Chéry (Counsel, Employment) and
Clara Bourgi (Counsel, Banking & Insurance) explain why
diversity is now a regulatory, legal and strategic imperative for
listed companies, banks, insurers and funds.
Diversity goes beyond gender: it includes age, race,
nationality, education, skills and experience. It helps prevent
groupthink, enrich decision-making and foster innovation.
Expectations are rising, with new developments including:
Binding measures on the gender balance of boards in Luxembourg
by 2026
Stronger EU rules on transparency and equal pay
Increasing scrutiny from the CSSF and CAA on board suitability
and diversity policies
It's time to review your approach, set clear objectives
and implement strategies that bring real change.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.