ARTICLE
15 September 2025

Why Does Diversity Matter More Than Ever In The Financial Sector? (Video)

AM
Arendt & Medernach

Contributor

Arendt & Medernach logo

About Arendt

Arendt combines the entire value chain of services dedicated to Asset Managers, Banks, Insurers, Public Institutions and Private Clients operating in Luxembourg.

-Legal & Tax
-Regulatory & Consulting
-Investor Services

Legal & Tax

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.

Together with our regulatory consultants and investor services experts, we bridge the gap between legal/tax advice and its implementation. We deliver best-in-class services along our clients’ business life cycles.

The 450 legal experts of Arendt & Medernach have a wealth of experience in a wide variety of specialisations. Together, they are able to advise on a complete range of 15 complementary practice areas

Explore Firm Details
In this video, Lorraine Chéry (Counsel, Employment) and Clara Bourgi (Counsel, Banking & Insurance) explain why diversity is now a regulatory, legal and strategic imperative for listed companies...
Luxembourg Finance and Banking
Lorraine Chéry and Clara Bourgi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this video, Lorraine Chéry (Counsel, Employment) and Clara Bourgi (Counsel, Banking & Insurance) explain why diversity is now a regulatory, legal and strategic imperative for listed companies, banks, insurers and funds.

Diversity goes beyond gender: it includes age, race, nationality, education, skills and experience. It helps prevent groupthink, enrich decision-making and foster innovation.

Expectations are rising, with new developments including:

  • Binding measures on the gender balance of boards in Luxembourg by 2026
  • Stronger EU rules on transparency and equal pay
  • Increasing scrutiny from the CSSF and CAA on board suitability and diversity policies

It's time to review your approach, set clear objectives and implement strategies that bring real change.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lorraine Chéry
Lorraine Chéry
Photo of Clara Bourgi
Clara Bourgi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More