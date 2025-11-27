Financial Services Driven By Cross-border Cooperation

Luther Luxembourg S.A.’s articles from Luther Luxembourg S.A. are most popular:

Luther's Financial Services team helps financial institutions navigate regulatory and market changes, offering practical solutions and international insights.

Luxembourg's finance industry faces a rapidly evolving environment. Ongoing regulatory, structural and sustainability developments reshape the sector, creating opportunities for growth and progress.

"Our clients need guidance they can rely on, clear and actionable,""Our goal is to keep the team approachable, proactive, agile and ready to support clients as the market evolves." says Bob Scharfe, Managing Partner leading Banking, Finance & Capital Markets, at Luther Luxembourg.

The team advises clients, combining expertise in alternative investments, asset management, banking & financial services. It goes beyond compliance to deliver practical solutions, helping clients navigate rules while pursuing strategic objectives.

"For fund managers, staying ahead of regulations such as AIFMD II, SFDR, and those affecting investors' behaviour like Solvency II is key,""We help clients turn evolving rules into opportunities to innovate and strengthen their market position." adds Claudia Hoffmann, Investment Funds Partner, at Luther Luxembourg.

Cross-border collaboration is central. Working closely with Luther Germany, the team, one of the largest Germano-Luxembourgish cross-border practices, offers seamless multilingual support, local insight and international reach.

This cooperation allows us to deliver integrated advice and anticipate regulatory trends. says Daniel Krauspenhaar, Investment Funds Partner, at Luther Luxembourg.

From fund structuring to financing or regulatory work, the team prioritises clarity, responsiveness, and long-term value. It combines a leading international network's expertise with the proximity and hands-on partner involvement, making the team a trusted partner for international players looking to grow in Luxembourg and beyond.

Originally published by Paperjam

