Questel Appoints Frederic Beylier As New CEO

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

Article Insights

Questel are most popular: in European Union

PARIS, FRANCE and ALEXANDRIA, VA – March 25, 2026—Questel, a world leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions supported by Eurazeo and IK Partners, has appointed highly-respected technology executive Frederic Beylier as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Based at the company’s Paris headquarters, Mr. Beylier is now responsible for leading Questel, one of the world’s largest IP technology and services companies.

Beylier has a proven track record of guiding international organizations through accelerated growth in demanding and fast-moving technology industries. With his background in execution, commercial expansion and innovation management, he is ideally positioned to further strengthen and consolidate Questel’s client-centric focus and global leadership position.

Most recently, he was CEO of Flowbird Group, a global force in urban mobility technology, and an advisor to the CEO of leading insurance brokerage technology company APRIL, another highly-respected private equity-owned business. Before that, he served for 6+ years as Group Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member at IDEMIA, creating a worldwide security technology leader in payments, telecom, transport, and government security solutions.

Beylier succeeds Questel’s longtime CEO, Charles Besson, who held the role for 25 years and will remain a significant shareholder of the Questel Group. Besson will continue to contribute his vision and expertise in the IP market as a member of the Group’s Supervisory Board.

“As I hand over to Frederic, I am confident that Questel is positioned for its next phase of growth,” commented Besson. “What makes this moment particularly exciting is the combination of two powerful strengths: the deep and unmatched expertise in IP that defines Questel, and Frederic’s proven ability to drive rapid growth and transformation in leading technology companies. Together, this creates a strong foundation to accelerate innovation and unlock significant new value.”

“Under Charles’s leadership, Questel has become one of the leading players in the market for IP software and technology services,” Beylier noted. “On behalf of all Questel Group shareholders, we would like to thank him for his commitment, vision, and decisive contribution over the years.”

“Questel intends to reinforce its position as a technological powerhouse at a time of major change in the IP sector, and I am excited to take the lead at such an ambitious and innovative company,” remarked Beylier. “My first priorities as CEO will be to reinforce Questel’s focus on strengthening its integrated IP ecosystem, so clients can seamlessly access unparalleled IP data quality and coverage, SaaS platforms, AI-driven workflows and use cases, along with tech-enabled expert services as the foundation for strategic decisions.”

“Questel has the potential to transform and lead the IP industry for clients by integrating further AI-augmented and agentic IP solutions that combine advanced digital capabilities with high-level human IP expertise, oversight, and control,” added Beylier.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.