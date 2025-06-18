From Data Overload To Actionable Insights, The New Realities Of Online Brand Protection

With online threats evolving rapidly, brand owners require forward planning and steadfast support to protect their assets online. Séverine Bonhomme, Senior Client Solutions—Trademark, Design & Domain Services at Questel shares how modern brand protection technology can help you cut through the noise to pinpoint infringement effectively.

In the past, online brand protection could be achieved simply by watching known channels for familiar threats. A counterfeit on a major marketplace or an unauthorized use of a logo on social media could be flagged, reported, and taken down with relatively little effort.

Today, the landscape is different—more fragmented, more dynamic, and far more complex. As brands expand their digital presence, so do the opportunities for misuse. And with that growth comes an explosion of data—listings, posts, profiles, domains, and more—making it harder than ever to distinguish real threats from background noise.

This article explores some emerging challenges in online brand protection, explains why traditional methods are no longer sufficient, and shares what companies can do to protect their IP and reputation more effectively in the face of constant change.

The Data Deluge: Too Much to Monitor; Too Little Insight

Brand protection teams today face an overwhelming volume of information. Platforms generate millions of new pieces of content daily—from product listings and app uploads to social posts and livestreams. Many enforcement programs still rely on broad keyword monitoring or image detection, which can generate thousands of alerts, most of them low-priority or irrelevant.

Without filtering or prioritization, teams can become paralyzed by the sheer scale of the task. Worse, critical threats—like high-volume counterfeit sellers or brand impersonators—can be missed amid the noise.

The key challenge in modern brand protection is no longer access to data. It's making sense of it: distinguishing the false positives from the real risks and acting efficiently.

New Channels: Apps and Live Shopping