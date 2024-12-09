ARTICLE
9 December 2024

Distressed Real Estate In France (Video)

Norton Rose Fulbright

Contributor

France Real Estate and Construction
Guillaume Rudelle,Jean-Pascal Bus, and Philippe Hameau

Guillaume Rudelle lawyer from our restructuring team is joined by his colleagues in Paris, Jean-Pascal Bus, partner in our real estate team and Philippe Hameau partner in our restructuring team, to discuss the crisis in the real estate market in France, the ripple effect of remote working on offices on rent and servicing loans and the additional obstacle of increased interest rates. They also give an overview of real estate finance and security structures in France and the challenges of enforcement and restructuring processes in the sector.

Authors
Photo of Guillaume Rudelle
Guillaume Rudelle
Photo of Jean-Pascal Bus
Jean-Pascal Bus
Photo of Philippe Hameau
Philippe Hameau
