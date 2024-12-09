Distressed Real Estate In France (Video)

Guillaume Rudelle lawyer from our restructuring team is joined by his colleagues in Paris, Jean-Pascal Bus, partner in our real estate team and Philippe Hameau partner in our restructuring team, to discuss the crisis in the real estate market in France, the ripple effect of remote working on offices on rent and servicing loans and the additional obstacle of increased interest rates. They also give an overview of real estate finance and security structures in France and the challenges of enforcement and restructuring processes in the sector.

