26 March 2025

Future Proof Your IP Management: Smarter Data, Seamless Services & AI-Powered Efficiency (Webinar)

Worldwide Intellectual Property
Marie Farges and Pascaline Bourreau

Looking for a smarter, more efficient way to manage your IP portfolio? Watch our exclusive on-demand webinar and discover how Equinox, industry's first AI-Powered IPMS, is transforming the way corporations and law firms streamline their IP operations.

  • Real-World Success Stories – Hear directly from Brandstock and Exotec on why they switched to Equinox and how it revolutionized their IP management.
  • AI-Powered Efficiency – Learn how our cutting-edge AI co-pilot automates workflows, enhances accuracy, and reduces manual workload.
  • Seamless Integrations – Discover how Equinox connects with Orbit Intelligence, Markify, EP validations, and renewals, making portfolio management effortless.

Don't miss out on these game-changing insights on how to future proof your IP Management with industry's first AI-Powered IPMS!Download now and watch the full recording.

