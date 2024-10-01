CD Paris, September 16, 2024, Order On The Need For Confidentiality, UPC_CFI_164/2024

In this case, the claimant's representative's position as managing director and main shareholder was found to compromise their independence, leading to the inadmissibility of claimant's application under Rule 262A RoP.

1. Key takeaways

This decision highlights the importance of ensuring representatives before the UPC are independent, as required by Article 48(5) UPCA. The court emphasized that representatives cannot be employees or individuals with significant financial ties to the represented party.

Despite the inadmissibility of the application for protection of confidential information of the respondent, the panel emphasized that the confidential nature of the information remains protected under European Union Law, specifically Directive (EU) 2016/943, which defines and protects trade secrets.

Accordingly, the court ordered that the persons admitted to the confidentiality ring are obliged not to disclose the confidential information present in the documents.

2. Division

Central Division Paris

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_164/2024, ACT_18406/2024, ORD_41174/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Order on the need for confidentiality

5. Parties

Applicant/Defendant: Microsoft Corporation

Respondent/Claimant: Suinno Mobile & AI Technologies Licensing Oy

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 671 173

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 262A RoP

Article 48 (5) UPCA

Directive (EU) 2016/943 on the protection of undisclosed know-how and business information (trade secrets)

