Pathways To Productivity: What Our 2025 Industry Outlook Research Reveals About AI In IP

AI technologies have developed rapidly since our inaugural Outlook Research revealed enthusiasm and impatience among patent and trademark professionals for dedicated AI solutions for IP. This year, we set out to assess whether their calls for innovation had been answered. Download 'Pathways to Productivity: AI in IP' to discover our findings.

Over three months, we consulted more than 500 IP professionals around the globe about a series of topics, including their enthusiasm for predictive and generative AI solutions for IP, their views on the advantages and disadvantages of existing tools, where they would most like to see investment in AI and non-AI based technologies in the next five years, and how IP service and technology providers can improve their offerings to better serve their needs. The results are captured in our latest report 'Pathways to Productivity: AI in IP'.

Research Highlights and Major Talking Points

—AI adoption has already reached a critical mass in the IP sector:

77% of organizations are quite or very enthusiastic about AI ; only 5% say they are quite or very reluctant or risk-averse

; only 5% say they are quite or very reluctant or risk-averse 76% of respondents believe AI adoption creates a competitive advantage ;

; 65% of respondents believe AI is disrupting traditional supplier models for IP services, with 73% sharing that it had already influenced their choice of supplier for select services;

for IP services, with 73% sharing that it had already influenced their choice of supplier for select services; 64% believe it will forever transform the role of IP professionals ;

; 58% actively use AI solutions for IP , citing a positive impact on their work;

, citing a positive impact on their work; 46% use AI solutions for IP at least once a day.



How often do you use AI solutions for IP?

—The top 3 areas for AI adoption across all respondents are:

When considering trademark respondents only, the top three tasks are search (91%), watch (53%), and office action response management (51%).

—When asked why they adopted AI solutions:

77% are actively seeking ways to save time and costs ,

, 45% believe AI technologies are an inevitable progression ,

, 42% are interested in any technology that can add new efficiencies , and

, and 39% invested out of curiosity to measure quality and potential benefits.

Quality and Performance Metrics

—Respondents are broadly satisfied with the quality of AI output compared to manual or non-AI technologies: patent translation (42%), workflow management (34%), and IP docketing/ data verification (32.5%) are at a "higher quality than expected," while trademark search (41%), watch (41%), opposition handling (40%), and brand/trademark creation (40%) solutions deliver a "workable first draft."

—45% estimate AI solutions for IP deliver a time saving of at least 25%, with 33% estimating a budget saving of 25%+ (see page 13).

—The top 6 features IP professionals value most are:

1. Summarization (65%)

2. Search assistants in natural language (59%)

3. Translation (55%)

4. Chatbots/Q&A (42%)

5. Image search (40%)

6. Task automation (34%)

Confidentiality and Security

Understandably, confidentiality and security are as critical as quality for respondents:

Most research participants prefer the flexibility and availability of a secure software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering (53%) to on-premises hosting models (18%).

(SaaS) offering (53%) to on-premises hosting models (18%). 24% stipulate that data and processing geolocation should be in their own country (29% have no preference).

Most prefer AI models trained on internal data—whether specific AI models for IP (26%) or general-purpose AI models (20%), such as ChatGPT4 or Llama—over general-purpose AI models using public data (14%).

Current and Future Needs

Innovation in IP management technology remains a topic of contention for many participants:

What are your views on current IP technologies?

Data-driven insights (52%), integrated software and services (50%), and connected analytics and enforcement activities (35%) are rising up strategic agendas.

IP professionals most desire improved portfolio analytics to facilitate renewal/opposition decisions, assist with budget forecasting, and help track time/success/cost.



Read the results of our findings in full by downloading the report today!

