Updates To The Timeline For New GTLD Applications

With the New gTLD program expected to open in April 2026, interested parties will be happy to learn that the timeline is progressing for the preparatory stages, including the following key milestones:

Registry Service Provider (RSP) Evaluation—first phase: The first phase of the RSP program finishes on May 20. At the end of 2025 (around December) ICANN will publish a list of RSPs that passed this first phase evaluation.

Applicant Guidebook (AGB): ICANN is still working on the AGB and the Base Registry Agreement (Base RA) for the next round and expects them to be published at the beginning of 2026.

Applications Window: The applications window for New gTLDs is expected to happen in April 2026 and last 12-15 weeks.

Registry Service Provider (RSP) Evaluation—second phase: The second phase of the RSP Evaluation program will open at the same time as the Application window, around April 2026.

Timeline for the New gTLD Program

Source of data: ICANN

What Happens Next?

No date has been set for what happens after the application phase yet, but the following are expected to apply:

Evaluation Phase: Once the Application window closes, applications will be evaluated by ICANN.

Conflict Resolution: If more than one application for the same TLD is received, a procedure will be established to decide which party will proceed with the application. The first round had an auction, but it's still unclear if the second round will use the same mechanism.

Objection Phase: Interested parties will have a window to object to New gTLD applications.

Interested parties will have a window to object to New gTLD applications. Confirmation Phase: Successful applicants will sign agreements with ICANN, and thereafter the New gTLDs will start being added to the internet. What Should Applicants Do?

Applicants interested in acquiring a New gTLD and needing assistance should apply for the ASP by November 19, 2025. All interested parties should keep an eye out for the AGB at the end of December 2025/beginning of 2026. With the application window starting (most probably) in April 2026, it is also wise to begin preparing applications to be submitted once the AGB has been published.

What Should Applicants Expect?

The second round of New gTLDs is expected to have less paperwork but cost more compared to the first round. However, a lot has been learned from the first round, so we expect the second round to run more smoothly.

