Startup Jump Offers Freelancers Full-Time Contracts With Employee-Like Perks

Jump, a French startup, provides freelancers with full-time contracts, giving them the stability of traditional employment while maintaining their independence. Freelancers can manage billing through Jump's platform, and the company helps generate pay slips and ensure a steady salary--even during slow periods. Despite these benefits, freelancers retain full independence. Jump acts solely as an administrative companion, allowing workers to negotiate their own contracts and work with multiple clients while handling the administrative complexities of full-time employment.

The startup has recently raised €11 million in Series A funding. Jump's permanent contracts offer freelancers entry into the French national healthcare and pension systems and include additional benefits like health insurance, meal vouchers, and employee savings schemes. While freelancers do pay a monthly fee of €99 and contribute to corporate deductions, the security offered by permanent contracts has attracted over 2,000 members.

To support freelancers just starting out, Jump recently launched a free offering. This includes a professional bank account, invoicing tools, and a dashboard for tracking financial performance. Looking ahead, Jump plans to expand its services to B2C sellers and international markets, starting with freelancers in the U.K. Nicolas Fayon, Jump's CEO, sees the company evolving to meet the needs of a growing independent workforce, offering a balance between freedom and the security of traditional employment.

