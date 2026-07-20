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20 July 2026

Guidelines On Anonymization : Adoption Of The European Data Protection Board’s New Draft

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The European Data Protection Board has released draft guidelines that fundamentally reshape how organizations must evaluate data anonymization, introducing a dual-framework approach that accounts for varying entity capabilities and technological landscapes. These new standards update decade-old guidance and incorporate recent court rulings that recognize anonymization as context-dependent, potentially requiring different assessments for different data processors.
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Jeanne Bossi Malafosse and Guillaume Buhagiar
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On July 7, 2026, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) adopted a draft of new guidelines on anonymization (“Guidelines”) 1.

These Guidelines aim to update Opinion 05/2014 of the Article 29 Working Party on anonymization techniques, in order to take into account developments “in the legal, privacy, engineering and technological landscapes”.

These Guidelines first reiterate that data is anonymous if it does not relate to an identified or identifiable natural person and, taking into account the CJEU judgment of September 4, 2025 2, specify that the anonymous nature of data may vary depending on the entity conducting the analysis. The document also emphasizes that information may relate to a natural person if it is linked to that person due to its content, purpose, or effect, and that a person must be considered identified or identifiable when “they can be distinguished from other in a given context using means reasonably likely to be used and in a way that makes it possible to treat them differently.

These Guidelines also propose a framework for assessing data anonymization, which may be based either on a “contextual approach”—involving verification of whether the data is anonymous for each entity concerned based on the means at its disposal—or on a “simplified approach” that does not take into account differences in the means that entities are reasonably likely to use.

In both cases, the framework for evaluating anonymization must use the following three criteria :

  • no record isolation ;
  • no linkage ;
  • no inference.

If all three criteria are met cumulatively, the data in question may be considered anonymous. If one or more of the criteria are not met, further analysis is required to determine whether the data can be considered anonymous.

The Guidelines are open for public consultation through October 30, 2026. To participate, click here.

Footnotes

1. Guidelines 02/2026 on Anonymization

2. Case C-413/23 P, EDPS v. SRB, CJEU

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jeanne Bossi Malafosse
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Guillaume Buhagiar
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