A compromise text for the "CS3D" law was approved on 15 March and is now heading for a vote in the European Parliament.

In an article for the Journal Spécial des Sociétés, Aurélie Vuchet-Bondet, a partner in the firm, examines recent developments in the Duty of Vigilance at European and French level.

Originally published 5 April 2024

