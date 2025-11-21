Thailand To Temporarily Lift Afternoon Alcohol Sales Ban

On November 13, 2025, Thailand's Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee (ABCC) approved a draft announcement to lift the ban on the afternoon sale of alcohol for 180 days from the announcement's effective date, which is expected to be in early December.

Development of the draft was first set in motion when the cabinet approved economic stimulus measures on October 21, 2025. Subsequently, the Ministry of Public Health's Department of Disease Control proposed revisions to alcohol sales hours to reduce operational constraints for tourism-facing businesses. The policy intent is to align rules for restaurant and café premises and retail operations with tourism demand while maintaining key public health guardrails.

Change in Alcohol Sales Hours

After the announcement takes effect, alcohol sales hours in Thailand will be changed in accordance with the table below, for a period of 180 days.

What Remains Unchanged

Midnight alcohol sales cutoff

Advertising and marketing restrictions

Seller duties (ID checks, intoxication assessment, licensing)

Possibility of Extension

The contemplated 180-day relaxation is targeted, time bound, and tailored to tourism recovery. It simplifies operational planning by eliminating the midday gap, enabling continuous service for lunch and late-afternoon sales across restaurants, cafés, bars, and other establishments. Data on the impact of the relaxation on tourism spending, public health indicators, and public order will be collected and sent to the ABCC for consideration of a possible extension beyond 180 days.

