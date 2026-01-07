Thailand Issues High-Risk Product List For Digital Marketplaces

On December 30, 2025, Thailand's Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) notified digital marketplace operators of a consolidated list of "high‑risk products" that are subject...

On December 30, 2025, Thailand's Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) notified digital marketplace operators of a consolidated list of “high‑risk products” that are subject to strict monitoring on digital platforms.

The list was jointly prepared by the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to guide platform compliance in the initial phase of implementation of the Electronic Transaction Committee's Notification on Other Measures for Marketplace for Goods with Specific Characteristics under Section 18(2) of the 2022 Royal Decree on Digital Platform Businesses Requiring Notification B.E.2568 (2025).

The notice is addressed to operators of digital platform services that function as product marketplaces with specific characteristics laid out in the notification. The ETDA states that the TISI and the FDA are closely monitoring the high‑risk product categories on digital platforms, and the published list serves as the baseline reference for platform screening during the initial phase of the notification's implementation.

High‑Risk Product List

The list aggregates categories of products that are illegal to sell online or are otherwise tightly regulated under Thai law, with an emphasis on health-related products, controlled substances, medical devices, and a wide range of industrial products that require certification or compliance with specified Thai Industrial Standards, as detailed below.

Prohibited and tightly controlled health products. This includes all categories of modern medicines subject to control other than general household remedies; all categories of controlled herbal products except for over-the-counter herbal products; narcotics; psychotropic substances; and medical devices requiring use in medical facilities or a physician's prescription.

This includes all categories of modern medicines subject to control other than general household remedies; all categories of controlled herbal products except for over-the-counter herbal products; narcotics; psychotropic substances; and medical devices requiring use in medical facilities or a physician's prescription. Selected industrial products requiring heightened controls. The list highlights dozens of TISI-regulated items commonly sold online. Examples include pacifiers, rice cookers, electrical wire, food wrap film, crayons, washing machines and dryers, air conditioners, electric cookers and air fryers, water heaters, microwave ovens, LED luminaires, hair dryers and gel nail lamps, and residual current devices and power strips. The list also covers the TISI category that includes cookware with nonstick coatings, automotive and motorcycle tires, LED lamps, power banks, melamine tableware, motorcycle helmets, consumer appliances such as irons and air purifiers, adapters, plastic food containers and utensils, multiple types of children's toys, automotive safety belts, lighters, HVAC fans, tempered glass, and rubber nipples for infant feeding.

Obligations and Compliance

The ETDA expects marketplaces that fall within the scope of the Electronic Transaction Committee's notification to use the TISI/FDA list of high-risk products as a priority screening guide and to apply strict controls when allowing listings in these categories.

Because the TISI and the FDA are actively monitoring compliance, marketplace platforms should ensure that product listings in covered categories have required certifications, registration numbers, and labeling, and that prohibited health products and controlled substances are not listed.

Platforms should notify sellers and merchants operating in affected categories of the heightened controls and, where applicable, require documentary evidence of conformity with relevant TISI standards or FDA approvals prior to listing or at periodic intervals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.