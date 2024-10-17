Rwanda Announces Fund To Support Agri-tech Entrepreneurs

The Hanga Agritech Innovation Challenge Fund, a collaboration between the Rwandan Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources and the World Bank...

The Hanga Agritech Innovation Challenge Fund, a collaboration between the Rwandan Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources and the World Bank, is aimed at supporting agri-tech entrepreneurs. The Fund is a USD 2 million facility that aims to address food challenges and advance food innovation in the country.

The Chief Technical Advisor in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Alexandre Rutikanga, stated that the Fund was set up to drive financial and technical support for agriculture technology start-ups. Rutikanga also emphasised the important role technology plays in the modern agricultural sector and with Rwanda's aspirations for food security.

The Funds also supports the country's long term goals in respect of Sustainable Development commitments and the Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP). The CAAPD is long term continental initiative that aims to eliminate hunger and reduce poverty by raising economic growth through agriculture-led development in Africa. African governments agreed to allocate a minimum of10% of its national budgets to agriculture and rural development in terms of the CAAPD.

The Fund was announced with the launch of planning preparations for the second African Conference on Agricultural Technologies that will be held in Kigali in June 2025.

Agriculture remains an integral part of Rwanda's economy, contributing to its growth, poverty reduction, and foreign exchange earnings. The Challenge Fund is important step in ensuring the advancement of this sector.

