In addition to ensuring the safe transport of products, packaging also helps to preserve their quality. In addition to active packaging, intelligent packaging is a special form of packaging.

1) What is the "essence" of smart packaging and its use?

Intelligent packaging can monitor the environmental conditions and quality of food, allowing retailers and consumers to see whether food has been stored properly and is edible after its best-before date.

Since the biggest food loss occurs at the end consumer, when food is thrown away, smart packaging can reduce food waste by tracking product quality (which is not just expiry date).

Food is under constant chemical and physical control during production and transport, but at the point of purchase this chain is broken, a hole that smart packaging could fill.

However, the disadvantage of such packaging is still that it is usually costly and, in some cases, may record personal data about customers.

There are basically 3 categories of smart packaging, depending on the technology used.

A.) Indicators

1) Indicators for measuring freshness

Freshness indicators monitor the quality of food during storage and transport.

Many products that are still fit for consumption are thrown away because consumers are afraid of spoiled food because it has expired, or has changed colour or texture.

This is where freshness indicators, which are attached to the inside of the packaging and react to chemical compounds produced as the food deteriorates, can help. These can be carbon dioxide, volatile nitrogen compounds, alcohol, glucose or organic acids.

Above a certain amount of decomposition material is produced, the indicator changes colour and draws attention to the deterioration. The colour change indicates bacterial growth or a change in pH.

Other systems measure the components of fruit flavours and thus provide information on the degree of ripeness of the fruit. This can be an advantage for exotic fruits, where it is difficult to assess the degree of ripeness by sight or touch.

2.) Time-Temperature Indicators (TTI)

Temperature is an important factor in determining the shelf life of a food product. Deviations from the temperature profile can lead to the growth or survival of microorganisms, which ultimately contribute to product spoilage.

The use of time-temperature indicators (TTIs) aims to capture the "life cycle" of a product and thus its environmental conditions throughout the food chain. TTIs measure the temperature to which the food has been exposed over time. They can thus show whether the cold chain has been continuously respected for frozen products or sensitive foods. The TTI records mechanical, chemical, electrochemical, enzymatic or microbiological changes in the food in various ways. Negative changes are also indicated by colour changes.

In general, time-temperature indicators are simple, inexpensive devices that are attached to the packaging.

3.) Gas indicators

The gas indicators show the quality of the food as a function of the internal pressure. A sensor detects and reacts to changes in pressure inside the package, while the actual value indicator shows the quality status. The changes in pressure are based on food activity, such as enzymatic or chemical reactions, on the one hand, and on the type of packaging and environmental conditions, such as gas formation during microorganism metabolism or the passage of gases through the packaging, on the other.

Most gas detectors monitor oxygen and carbon dioxide levels.

B) Data media

1.) Barcodes

Barcodes are cheap, easy to use and often used to check stocks, and they also facilitate inventory and cash register operations. There are basically two types of barcodes, the one-dimensional - barcode - and the two-dimensional - QR code - versions. Depending on the type, they have different storage capacities, i.e. more data can be "stored" in them.

Barcodes and QR codes can also be used for market research purposes. QR codes can also be scanned with a smartphone and provide useful information about the product; for example, about the origin of food of animal origin, the conditions of production and the ingredients.

2) RFID (radio frequency identification) data carrier

Data media with up to 1 MB of data memory and the ability to collect, store and transfer real-time data to the user's information system.

Compared to barcodes, RFID tags are more expensive and require a more established electronic information network.

RFID tags therefore contain a great deal of important information, which, among other things, improves the traceability of the product, including price, delivery time, weight or expiry date.

It will also be used to protect against product theft, and in the future, smart wallets will be able to record the price of a purchase by adding products to a shopping cart via FRID.

3.) ITTs

As technology develops, barcodes and QR codes can be integrated into ITT.

C) Sensors

Different parameters can be tested with different types of sensors. Examples are gas sensors . Progressive deterioration can be related to changes in the concentration of certain gases, such as carbon dioxide or hydrogen sulphide.

Another type of sensor is the biosensor. Compared to chemical sensors, these have a receiver made of biological substances such as enzymes, antigens, hormones or nucleic acids. Depending on the measurement parameters, the transducer works by electrochemical, optical, etc. means.

