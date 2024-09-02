ARTICLE
2 September 2024

What Medicine Can I Safely Bring Into The UAE? (Video)

AM
Dr Hassan Elhais

Contributor

Dr Hassan Elhais logo
Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.
Explore Firm Details
I want to bring some medicines into the UAE from my home country. I do not know if they are authorised or not. How can I find out?
United Arab Emirates Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Dr. Hassan Elhais
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Question: I want to bring some medicines into the UAE from my home country. I do not know if they are authorised or not. How can I find out?

Answer: The list of unauthorised drugs is given on the website of the UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention (http://www.mohap.gov.ae), under the Awareness Centre Tab, which lists all the medicines that are unauthorised for being brought into the UAE.

Related Links:

https://tinyurl.com/mtf6jen6

https://tinyurl.com/pj9arru

https://tinyurl.com/yz5h3rsm

Originally Published 29 July 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dr. Hassan Elhais
Dr. Hassan Elhais
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More