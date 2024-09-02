What Medicine Can I Safely Bring Into The UAE? (Video)

Question: I want to bring some medicines into the UAE from my home country. I do not know if they are authorised or not. How can I find out?
Answer: The list of unauthorised drugs is given on the website of the UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention (http://www.mohap.gov.ae), under the Awareness Centre Tab, which lists all the medicines that are unauthorised for being brought into the UAE.
Originally Published 29 July 2021
