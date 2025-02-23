Gulfood 2025: Advancements In Food Safety Regulations Expected In The UAE

As Dubai World Trade Centre hosts Gulfood 2025, with over 5,500 exhibitors from 129 countries displaying over 1 million goods, it is the largest food and beverage sourcing event in the world.

As Dubai World Trade Centre hosts Gulfood 2025, with over 5,500 exhibitors from 129 countries displaying over 1 million goods, it is the largest food and beverage sourcing event in the world.

This event is not just a showcase of global food innovations but also a platform for significant regulatory updates. Scheduled for early 2025, the UAE's new food safety regulations, are led by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in collaboration with the National Food Safety Committee.

The UAE is expected to implement a unified system for food product oversight to standardize control and inspection processes across all emirates, thereby enhancing regulatory effectiveness and minimizing discrepancies in food safety practices.

With new risk-based inspections, stronger oversight for both local and imported food products, and expanded regulations governing e-commerce food activities, food establishments will need to adapt quickly to remain compliant.

With the rapid growth of e-commerce, The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is stepping in to supervise e-commerce operations, making sure that these innovative food delivery models adhere to the same safety and compliance standards expected of traditional food establishments.

This vigilance is becoming increasingly important as more and more people turn to online platforms to order their meals. Penalties will be implemented for non-compliant entities, all in an effort to maintain a safe and reliable digital marketplace for consumers.

Another major development is the “Nutri-Mark” nutritional labeling system, set to launch in June 2025. This system will classify food products based on their nutritional value, from A (healthiest) to E (least healthy), and will be mandatory for specified categories such as baked goods, dairy, and beverages. Labels will guide consumers in making healthier choices, and non-compliant products will be removed from shelves.

Support for small-scale farmers and local agriculture has also been emphasized, with new guidelines aimed at helping smallholders to improve their operations through sustainable farming practices and develop marketing opportunities for locally grown products. This initiative will be particularly important as the UAE works towards greater food security and self-sufficiency.

These improvements highlight the UAE's commitment to maintaining its status as a central hub for food and beverage trade, reinforcing its global and regional leadership in commerce and innovation while placing a high priority in public health and food safety.

To maintain compliance and take advantage of the UAE's dynamic market climate, Gulfood 2025 participants and exhibitors are encouraged to align their processes with these new criteria. For further information and assistance, feel free to reach out to our lawyers;

