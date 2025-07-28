How Can Residents And Visitors Bring Controlled Medicines Into The UAE? (Video)

self

The Federal Decree-Law No. 30/2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances provides the legal framework for the control of narcotics and psychotropic substances in the UAE. The law outlines strict regulations and penalties but does not detail the specific steps for residents and visitors to bring controlled medicines into the UAE. Instead, the steps below incorporate practical advice based on general legal requirements and common practices for importing controlled medicines into the UAE.

How to Bring Controlled Medicines into the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Residents and Visitors

Bringing controlled medicines into the UAE requires adherence to legal guidelines to ensure compliance and avoid potential legal consequences. This guide outlines the steps residents and visitors should take based on the UAE's Federal Decree-Law No. 30/2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances and general practices for importing medications into the country.

Understand the Regulations Federal Decree-Law No. 30/2021 categorizes narcotics and psychotropic substances as controlled substances. These substances are listed in the schedules attached to the Law, which outline the specific substances subject to regulation. Obtain Necessary Documentation Prescription from a Licensed Medical Practitioner: Ensure that the prescription is issued by a licensed medical practitioner and includes the patient's name, the name of the medicine, dosage, and duration of treatment.

Medical Report: A detailed medical report may be required, especially for long-term treatments. The report should explain the medical condition and the necessity of the medication.

Approval from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP): For certain controlled medicines, you need to apply for approval from MOHAP. This can often be done online through the MOHAP website.

Apply for Approval from MOHAP Visit the MOHAP website and navigate to the section for importing personal medication. Complete the application form, providing all necessary details and attaching the required documents. This includes: A copy of the prescription

A copy of the medical report

A copy of your passport and visa (for visitors)

A copy of your Emirates ID (for residents)

MOHAP will review the application and issue an approval if the request meets all the requirements.

Carry Medications in Original Packaging Ensure that your controlled medicines are in their original packaging when travelling. This helps verify the authenticity of the medication and compliance with the prescribed dosage and treatment duration. Declare Your Medications Upon Arrival Upon arrival in the UAE, declare your controlled medicines at customs. Present the approval from MOHAP, your prescription, and any other relevant documentation to the customs officers. Failure to declare controlled medicines can result in severe legal consequences. Understand Quantity Limits Be aware of the quantity limits for controlled medicines. Generally, you are allowed to bring a maximum of three months' supply for personal use. Ensure that you do not exceed this limit without prior approval. Periodic Examination and Compliance If you are a resident bringing in controlled medicines for long-term use, be prepared for periodic examinations and compliance checks as stipulated in Article 79 of the Decree-Law. This includes periodic testing and adherence to the treatment plan prescribed by your healthcare provider. Know the Consequences of Non-Compliance The UAE has penalties for the illegal importation and possession of controlled substances. According to the law, violations can result in severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines. Therefore, strict adherence to the guidelines is crucial.

Conclusion:

Bringing controlled medicines into the UAE requires careful preparation and compliance with the regulations set forth by the UAE government. By following these steps, residents and visitors can ensure they have the necessary medications for their health needs while avoiding legal issues. Always stay informed about the latest regulations and seek assistance from MOHAP if you have any questions or concerns.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.