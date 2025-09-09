The UAE government has ruled to establish a federal authority under the name "National Anti-Narcotics Authority" ("Authority") to combat drug trafficking and other offences related to narcotics drugs, under Federal Decree-Law No. 2 of 2025.

Headquartered in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Authority shall replace the General Department of Anti-Narcotics of the Ministry of Interior in all financial and legal rights and obligations. The authority will have a president of the rank of minister, who will oversee and approve the actions of the authority as well as a director general from the military cadre to assist the president. The Authority will also consist of:

Non-commissioned officers, enlisted officers, and the police and security forces of any Emirate of the UAE Civilians appointed, seconded or transferred to the authority in accordance with the regulations and laws applicable within the Authority Military personnel or civilians employed in any of the police and security forces of any Emirate of the UAE

Obligations of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority

Article 4 of Federal Decree-Law No. 2 of 2025 lists out the main obligations of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority as follows:

Combating drug trafficking by pursuing and apprehending drug smuggling and distribution networks, and referring offenders to the competent judicial authorities Developing strategies, and legislation related to narcotic drugs, the patterns of offences associated with it and the means of combating them. monitoring, inspecting, and tracking persons, goods, and means of transport to prevent the entry or exit of narcotic drugs from the UAE, as well as coordinating with other countries regarding drug trafficking. Proposing accession to international treaties and conventions, and proposing memoranda of understanding and partnership agreements with countries, as well as with Gulf, regional, and international organisations and bodies, relating to the competences of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the concerned entities preparing policies and controls around the circulation and use of chemical precursors used for non-medical purposes helping in the supervision of medical and pharmaceutical establishments in order to prevent the unlawful sale or dispensing of medicines or medical products containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. managing a platform for tracking narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances following up on the treatment and rehabilitation of addicts, as well as raising awareness about drug abuse and addiction preparing studies on the effect of applying penalties related to possession, use, or distribution of narcotic drugs, and assessing the need to increase or reduce such penalties, to replace them with other measures, or to decriminalize certain uses of narcotic substances in light of such studies, and submitting its recommendations to the Council of Ministers. Representing the UAE in regional and international organisations, exhibitions, and conferences in the fields within the competence of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Exercising any other competences conferred upon the Authority pursuant to laws, regulations, or Cabinet decisions.

Powers of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority

As per Article 11 of Federal Decree-Law No. 2 of 2025, the President of the Authority will have the law enforcement capacity. He may seek the assistance of the police and security forces whenever the need arises. Similarly, military members of the Authority will have such capacity, by virtue of which they may apprehend offenders committing crimes falling within their competences, in accordance with the legislation in force. Such capacity may be granted to the civilian members of the Authority by decision of the Minister of Justice in agreement with the President. Article 12 of the law states that UAE entities must cooperate and coordinate with the National Anti-Narcotics Authority to carry out the tasks assigned to the authority under this law. Nevertheless, as per Article 9, the Authority will be subject to the oversight of the Emirates Audit Institution, in accordance with the legislation in force in the UAE.

Conclusion

The National Anti-Narcotics Authority under Federal Decree-Law No. 2 of 2025 will unify and strengthen federal and local efforts in combating drug-related crimes and ensure the safety and well-being of communities across the UAE. By streamlining the flow of intelligence and aligning goals across the country, the UAE seeks to establish a more resilient and responsive framework to drug-related issues.

