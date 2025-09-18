BDO Malta Appoints Chris Scicluna As Group COO And Executive Director

This newly created role supports a deeper focus on business operations and a broader commitment towards BDO's people, clients, and society.

BDO Malta has announced the appointment of Chris Scicluna as its first Group Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director. This newly created role underscores the firm's commitment to strengthening its leadership and strategic alignment, ensuring long-term success across the organisation.

Mark Attard, CEO and Partner at BDO Malta, commented: "The introduction of the Group COO role and the addition of an Executive Director to our boards mark a significant milestone in the evolution of our firm.

"As BDO Malta continues to grow, there is a greater need for focused leadership to ensure that our firm remains well-positioned for continued success. Chris has acquired years of experience within BDO and has been instrumental in our strategic repositioning. His appointment provides clarity in how we lead, operate, and support our people and clients."

In his new role, Mr Scicluna will bring a deeper focus on business operations and growth, together with a broader commitment to the success and well-being of BDO Malta's people, clients, and stakeholders.

As Executive Director of certain entities operating under the BDO brand in Malta, Mr Scicluna will contribute to strategy development and implementation, ensuring that BDO Malta continues to meet its strategic objectives.

John Attard, Senior Managing Partner at BDO Malta, added: "During his time at BDO Malta prior to this appointment, Chris has successfully launched and completed several new projects and service lines that helped BDO Malta to position itself as the leading mid-tier professional services firm in Malta. This appointment reflects our continued focus on building leadership capacity from within. Chris brings strong insights, a collaborative mindset and has determination to succeed thus supporting both our internal teams and the clients we serve."

Mr Scicluna expressed enthusiasm for the new role: "It is a privilege to take on this role at such a meaningful stage in the firm's journey. The creation of this new role highlights the forward-looking approach of our shareholders and reinforces our commitment to fully embrace the global BDO vision – driven to be the best!

"This will enable BDO Malta to continue evolving, respond to emerging risks, adapt to changing market dynamics, and capture new opportunities."

He continued: "This appointment is not about individual success; it is a collective success of a brilliant team powering BDO in Malta. I look forward to working closely with our people in Malta and our colleagues across the international network to build on what we've achieved and to ensure that we are prepared for what's next."

Mr Scicluna is an ACCA-qualified professional and previously served as Head of Corporate Development at BDO Malta. In that role, he led firm-wide initiatives focused on strategy, planning, governance, and business growth. He has worked closely with the executive team to develop the firm's long-term strategic roadmap and has contributed to aligning the firm's internal resources with external market opportunities.

BDO Malta has operated in Malta since 1978 and is a Member Firm of the international BDO network. The firm provides audit, tax, advisory, and business outsourcing services to clients across a wide range of industries.

