The Importance Of Issuing Temporary Certificates For Depositing Shares With Central Custody Companies

The capital market is undergoing continuous development toward greater regulation and digitization, ensuring transparency and the protection of the rights of market participants. One of the most prominent manifestations of this development is the shift from trading securities in physical form to a system of central registration and deposit, based on the electronic recording of ownership with companies specialized in central custody.

The capital market is undergoing continuous development toward greater regulation and digitization, ensuring transparency and the protection of the rights of market participants. One of the most prominent manifestations of this development is the shift from trading securities in physical form to a system of central registration and deposit, based on the electronic recording of ownership with companies specialized in central custody. Within this framework, temporary certificates emerge as a transitional legal instrument of particular importance, playing a pivotal role in proving share ownership during the periods preceding the completion of central deposit procedures.

The significance of this subject lies in its direct connection to shareholders’ rights and the stability of financial transactions, since any fault in proving ownership or delay in deposit procedures may lead to legal disputes or market disruption. Accordingly, understanding the legal nature of temporary certificates and their role within the central custody system is essential for issuing companies, investors, and regulatory authorities alike.

Legislative Basis: Central Depository and Registration Law No. 93 of 2000

Under Central Depository and Registration Law No. 93 of 2000, book-entry registration became the legal means of transferring ownership of securities and dealing in them, which practically requires their deposit with central custody companies as a condition for their legal recognition, foremost among them Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry (MCDR). Such is with the aim of eliminating the risks associated with trading paper instruments, such as loss, forgery, or multiple claims of ownership, so that the registration of shares in shareholders’ accounts becomes the sole legal evidence of ownership.

Transitional Phases and Issuance of Temporary Certificates

However, practical application reveals the existence of transitional stages in which shares may not yet have actually been deposited, whether during the company’s incorporation, a capital increase, or cases of status regularization. Here, the vital role of temporary certificates emerges, they are issued by the company to shareholders to prove their ownership of a specific number of shares until the central deposit is completed.

Definition of Temporary Certificate

A temporary certificate is defined as a legal document of a temporary nature, granting its holder a temporary right to the shares it represents, and serving as evidence of subscription or ownership until replaced by final registration in the central custody system. Despite being temporary, its legal effects are significant, as it can be relied upon against the company and third parties to prove rights associated with the shares.

Protection of Shareholders’ Rights

The first aspect of the importance of temporary certificates lies in protecting shareholders’ rights, as they enable shareholders to prove their ownership at a stage when official procedures may not yet be complete. Without these certificates, a shareholder might find themselves in a weak legal position, especially if a dispute arises over the ownership or number of shares. Thus, the temporary certificate represents a fundamental legal guarantee that prevents the loss of rights.

These certificates also contribute to ensuring continuity of dealings within the company, as they allow shareholders to exercise certain rights, such as attending general assemblies or participating in voting, in accordance with what the laws and regulations permit. This ensures that the company’s legal life is not disrupted during the transition period to the central deposit system.

Facilitating Central Deposit Procedures

On another note, temporary certificates play an important role in facilitating the central deposit procedures themselves. When a company begins depositing its shares with the central custody company, the latter relies on the data contained in the temporary certificates and shareholder registers to accurately determine each shareholder’s balance. Consequently, these certificates serve as a regulatory tool that helps transfer ownership from paper or temporary form to the electronic system in an organized and precise manner.

Similarly, the importance of temporary certificates is evident in cases where final share certificates have not yet been issued, as the legal system allows the deposit to be completed based on aggregate documents and detailed statements reflecting the flexibility of Egyptian legislation in reconciling practical requirements with legal controls.

Economic Importance and Enhancing Investor Confidence

From an economic perspective, the existence of temporary certificates enhances investor confidence in the company, as shareholders feel there is an official document proving their right, even if procedures have not yet been completed. Moreover, clarity in the ownership structure positively reflects on the company’s valuation and its ability to attract investment.

Protection of Third Parties and Creditors:

Regarding the protection of third parties, temporary certificates help clarify ownership positions within the company, which is of interest to creditors and those dealing with it. Knowing who owns the shares and the ownership percentages helps in assessing risks and making more accurate financial decisions, thereby enhancing the stability of transactions.

Despite this importance, it must be emphasized that temporary certificates are not a permanent substitute for the central deposit system, but rather a transitional means whose effects end once replaced by book-entry registration. Once the deposit is completed, registration in the accounts of the central custody company becomes the sole evidence of ownership, and the temporary certificate no longer has any independent legal effect.

Corporate Obligations in Replacing Temporary Certificates

Consequently, the company is obligated to promptly replace these certificates and not retain them for extended periods without justification, as this may expose it to legal accountability from regulatory authorities. Delay in the deposit may also disrupt share trading or restrict shareholders’ rights.

Practical Application of Issuing Temporary Certificates

In practical application, the importance of temporary certificates is especially evident in cases of capital increases, where they are issued to subscribers immediately upon payment of the share value, pending completion of commercial registry recording procedures and central deposit of the shares. They also appear in cases of company incorporation, serving as a means of proving the rights of founders and subscribers at the initial stage.

Legal Risks and Criminal and Civil Liability

Nevertheless, misuse of these certificates may lead to serious legal risks, such as issuing certificates without the existence of actual shares, issuing more than one certificate for the same shares, or including inaccurate data. In such cases, criminal or civil liability may arise for those responsible for managing the company.

Therefore, compliance with legal controls in issuing temporary certificates is essential, and this must be done within a framework of accuracy and transparency, while maintaining precise shareholder records and ensuring data matches actual facts.

Conclusion: Balancing Practical Flexibility and Legislative Discipline

Temporary certificates for depositing shares represent a fundamental element in the capital market system, playing a vital role in the transitional stage between the traditional issuance of shares and the modern central deposit system.

They ensure the protection of shareholders’ rights, facilitate deposit procedures, and enhance the stability of transactions and investor confidence. However, this importance is only realized through commitment to using them within their legal limits and replacing them in a timely manner, achieving a balance between practical flexibility and legislative discipline within the Egyptian financial market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.