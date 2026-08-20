Fintech License In Egypt: CBE & FRA Licensing Guide

There is no single fintech license in Egypt. The licence required depends on the financial activity behind the technology. Payment services and payment systems generally fall under the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), while non-bank financial activities such as consumer finance, BNPL, microfinance, insurance and investment services are generally regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

Introduction

A payment gateway, digital lender, BNPL application, insurance platform and robo-advisor may all describe themselves as fintech businesses, but they do not follow the same licensing path.

The key question is therefore not whether a company is a “fintech,” but what regulated financial activity the business actually performs.

The CBE regulates banking, payment systems and payment services. Its regulatory reach can also extend to certain international payment systems and providers serving Egyptian residents from outside Egypt. The FRA, by contrast, supervises non-bank financial activities such as consumer finance, microfinance, insurance, capital markets, financial leasing and factoring.

This distinction affects much more than the regulator named on the application. It can determine the required corporate vehicle, minimum capital, ownership structure, technology infrastructure, customer onboarding process and even whether the business can test its product through a regulatory sandbox before commercial launch.

Which Fintech License in Egypt Applies: CBE or FRA?

For most fintech companies, the starting point looks broadly like this:

Business model Principal regulator Regulatory issue Payment service provider or payment gateway CBE Payment services licence Payment system operator CBE Payment system operator licence Electronic wallet / electronic money CBE Payment and electronic money rules; structure depends on the model Digital lending by a bank CBE Banking and credit regulation BNPL / consumer finance FRA Consumer finance licensing Microfinance / nano-finance FRA Non-bank financing regulation Insurtech FRA Insurance licensing and digital distribution rules Digital investment platform FRA Capital markets / investment activity licence Robo-advisory FRA Portfolio management and robo-advisor requirements Technology provider to an NBFI FRA may become relevant Fintech outsourcing registration or approval, depending on the service

The label used in an application or on a website does not decide the regulatory perimeter. What matters is what the company actually does with customers, funds, financial products and data.

This is often misunderstood by foreign fintech founders. A business may regard itself as a software platform while the regulator sees payment execution, consumer finance, investment management or another licensed financial activity.

RoutePayment Companies and PSPs: The CBE Fintech License Route

Egypt’s payment licensing framework became significantly clearer when the CBE issued dedicated rules in 2025 for Payment System Operators (PSOs) and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) under the Central Bank and Banking Sector Law.

The framework covers payment activities such as depositing and withdrawing funds from payment accounts, executing payment transactions and transfers, issuing payment instruments, electronic payment acceptance, domestic remittances in Egyptian pounds, payment initiation and access to payment-account information. The rules also extend to foreign institutions that provide regulated payment services to residents in Egypt.

A company established in Egypt that seeks a payment institution licence generally needs an Egyptian joint-stock company and must obtain CBE approval before it starts the regulated activity.

The 2025 rules introduced different capital requirements according to the licence category. Current headline thresholds include EGP 30 million for a Category A PSP, EGP 10 million for a Category B PSP, EGP 20 million for account information or payment initiation providers, and EGP 500 million for a payment system operator. The applicable amount therefore depends on what the platform actually intends to offer.

Capital is only one part of the application. The CBE also considers the business plan, governance, management suitability, technology infrastructure, financial soundness, risk controls and operational arrangements. It issued additional governance and internal-control requirements for payment institutions in 2025, including suitability requirements for key directors and executives.

The transitional period that the CBE gave existing payment institutions to regularise their status ran through June 2026. For an established provider still operating without the required authorisation, the licensing question is therefore no longer merely a future market-entry issue.

What About E-Wallets?

An e-wallet can look deceptively simple from the customer side: download an app, verify an identity, load money and start paying.

Legally, the underlying structure matters much more.

Where the product involves electronic money, payment accounts, transfers or other payment services, the CBE regulatory perimeter becomes relevant. Some fintech models operate through arrangements with licensed financial institutions rather than independently holding every regulated permission themselves.

A common mistake is assuming that partnering with a bank automatically removes licensing questions from the technology provider. The allocation of functions still needs review. Who holds the customer funds and issues the payment instrument? Onboarding, transaction execution and ownership of the customer relationship matter just as much.

Those answers usually determine whether the fintech acts merely as a technology supplier or participates in the regulated payment service itself.

Digital Lending and BNPL Fall on the FRA Side

Once the platform moves from facilitating payment to providing credit, the analysis changes.

Non-bank consumer finance, including many BNPL structures, falls under FRA supervision. The FRA has recently emphasized that entities conducting consumer finance need the appropriate authorisation and has warned businesses against offering the activity without a licence.

The same principle applies across other forms of non-bank financing. The FRA regulates activities including microfinance, SME finance, factoring, leasing and other financing products, while technology changes the delivery channel rather than removing the underlying financial licence.

This distinction becomes particularly important for platforms combining payments with credit. A checkout product may contain one CBE-regulated payment layer and a separate FRA-regulated financing layer.

One app can therefore raise more than one regulatory question.

The EGP 15 Million Fintech Startup Route: What It Really Means

Egypt has created a more accessible licensing path for certain technology-driven non-bank financial startups.

Under the FRA’s fintech startup framework, startups seeking to conduct qualifying non-bank financing activities through financial technology may establish an Egyptian joint-stock company with minimum issued and paid-up capital of EGP 15 million per activity. The rules also require at least 25% of the company’s capital to be held by technology specialists, whether individuals or legal entities.

This EGP 15 million figure needs context.

It is not a universal minimum capital requirement for every company that calls itself a fintech. The FRA created the regime as a specific route for qualifying fintech startups in the non-bank financing sector. Traditional licensing thresholds for some underlying financial activities may be considerably higher.

In practice, founders should determine whether they satisfy the startup framework before building their corporate structure around the EGP 15 million threshold.

The FRA has actively used this regime. It has approved fintech startups in areas including consumer finance, SME financing, factoring and microfinance.

Nano-Finance and Microfinance Apps

Small-ticket lending does not fall outside financial regulation simply because the loan amount is low or the application process takes place entirely through a mobile phone.

Microfinance and related forms of small-scale financing fall within the FRA’s non-bank financial perimeter. A technology-driven provider may qualify for a fintech-specific licensing route, but the underlying financing activity still requires regulatory approval.

For a nano-finance platform, the legal review should therefore happen before the development team finalises onboarding, scoring and disbursement flows. Product design can affect customer identification, credit assessment, disclosure requirements, data processing and the role played by third-party service providers.

Insurtech: Technology Does Not Replace the Insurance Licence

An insurtech business can take several forms. One company may sell or distribute insurance electronically. Another may provide software to an insurance company. A third may use artificial intelligence for underwriting, claims handling or customer interaction.

Those models do not create the same regulatory exposure.

The FRA supervises Egypt’s insurance market and has continued to expand the use of technology across regulated non-bank financial services. Its fintech framework covers digital identity, electronic contracting, digital records and technology infrastructure, while the FRA Sandbox has also begun testing innovative insurance applications. In July 2026, for example, the FRA announced preliminary acceptance of two additional insurance projects using AI into its sandbox programme.

A software vendor that never sells, intermediates or underwrites insurance may sit in a different position from an entity that directly performs those functions. That distinction needs to be established from the business model rather than from the company’s marketing description.

Investment Apps and Robo-Advisors

Digital investment services bring another licensing perimeter into play.

The FRA introduced a regulatory framework for robo-advisors in 2024. It permits companies licensed to form and manage securities portfolios to provide automated investment advisory functionality subject to regulatory requirements.

The framework does not mean that any technology startup can simply launch an algorithm and begin managing customer portfolios.

For robo-advisory activity under the FRA framework, the portfolio management company must meet a minimum issued and paid-up capital threshold of EGP 15 million, together with requirements relating to cybersecurity insurance, algorithm governance, human oversight, documentation and reporting.

The important point for foreign platforms is that technology may automate the advice, but it does not eliminate the regulated investment activity underneath it.

Are Foreigners Allowed to Own an Egyptian Fintech Company?

There is no single percentage that can accurately be described as the foreign ownership limit for all fintech companies in Egypt.

Ownership rules depend on the activity and licensing regime.

For FRA-supervised companies, the Authority applies rules dealing with shareholder composition, qualified investors, significant ownership and regulatory approvals. A fintech startup under the special non-bank financing regime must, for example, maintain at least 25% ownership by technology specialists. That requirement concerns technical expertise rather than nationality.

Payment businesses follow another structure. A locally licensed CBE payment institution generally uses an Egyptian joint-stock company, while the CBE’s 2025 framework also expressly deals with institutions operating from outside Egypt and providing services to Egyptian residents. Foreign-based providers cannot assume that an offshore company keeps them outside Egyptian payment regulation.

Foreign ownership therefore needs to be reviewed alongside the precise licence, shareholder profile and proposed corporate structure rather than as an isolated company-law question.

AML and KYC Need to Be Designed Into the Product

For regulated fintechs, AML and KYC cannot live in a policy document written shortly before launch.

Egypt’s AML framework sets several duties for financial institutions. They must identify and verify customers, understand beneficial ownership and apply risk-based due diligence. They must also keep proper records and monitor customer relationships and transactions.

The Authority also runs a fintech outsourcing register. Listed specialist providers may perform certain technology functions for regulated financial institutions.

Some founders design a frictionless signup flow and ask lawyers to make it compliant afterwards. The result is often a rebuild of the whole onboarding journey.

Fintech Data Protection Is More Than a Privacy Policy

Fintech companies routinely process identification information, transaction records, financial information, device data and, increasingly, biometric information.

Egypt’s Personal Data Protection Law sets the general framework for electronic processing of personal data. Detailed Executive Regulations under Ministerial Decree No. 816 of 2025 have made the operational compliance regime far more demanding.

One regulatory nuance matters particularly in fintech. The PDPL contains an exclusion covering the CBE and the entities it supervises. CBE-regulated businesses therefore cannot rely on a generic PDPL checklist. They must map their obligations against the banking, payment, confidentiality, cybersecurity and regulatory data rules that apply to them.

FRA-supervised fintechs face two layers. They must meet the general data-protection framework, plus the FRA’s own rules on technology, cybersecurity, digital identity and record-keeping.

For a foreign fintech, cross-border hosting and access by overseas group companies deserve attention early in the licensing process.

Does Every Technology Provider Need a Fintech License in Egypt?

Not necessarily.

A company that supplies software to a licensed bank, insurer or finance company does not automatically become a financial institution simply because its software supports a regulated service.

But the analysis cannot stop there.

Egyptian regulators increasingly supervise critical fintech outsourcing. The FRA has created a dedicated outsourcing register covering providers involved in functions such as electronic identity verification, e-KYC, electronic contracting and digital records. Licensed financial institutions also need regulatory approval in various circumstances before deploying fintech systems or outsourcing regulated processes.

The contract calling a supplier a “technology provider” will not control the legal classification if the supplier actually performs regulated financial functions.

Can the Regulatory Sandbox Replace a Fintech License in Egypt?

No. A sandbox offers a controlled route for testing innovation; it does not provide a general exemption to launch a regulated financial business commercially.

The CBE Regulatory Sandbox accepts suitable innovative fintech solutions that face regulatory uncertainty or barriers under the existing framework. It can accept local, regional and international providers, but applicants should have a mature solution that is ready for testing rather than an early-stage idea. The CBE describes the usual experimentation period as six months, with possible extension to twelve months depending on the solution.

The CBE’s sandbox application also makes the regulatory boundary explicit: applicants confirm that they will not implement a regulated financial service in the Egyptian market before obtaining the necessary licence.

The FRA Sandbox serves the other side of the financial sector. Established under the FRA’s fintech framework and formally launched in 2025, it allows regulated non-bank financial institutions and qualifying fintech providers to test innovative technology, business models and mechanisms under regulatory supervision.

For a genuinely new model, the sandbox can therefore become part of the regulatory strategy. It should not become a justification for launching first and asking permission later.

Foreign Fintech Entering Egypt: Start With the Regulatory Perimeter

A foreign fintech company frequently approaches Egypt with an operating model already used in Europe, the Gulf or another African market.

Replicating that structure without local analysis creates risk.

Before establishing the Egyptian company or signing a distribution agreement, the business should identify the regulated function behind each part of the customer journey: onboarding, payments, custody of money, lending, investment, insurance, data processing and outsourcing.

The result may show that the foreign company needs a direct licence, an Egyptian regulated subsidiary, an authorised local partner, an outsourcing registration or a combination of these arrangements.

For payment companies in particular, serving Egyptian residents from abroad does not necessarily avoid CBE jurisdiction. The CBE expressly brings overseas payment institutions serving Egyptian residents within its licensing framework.

Launching Before Licensing Is Usually the Most Expensive Shortcut

The licensing analysis should take place before customer acquisition, not after the platform gains traction.

Egyptian regulators have become increasingly active in identifying unlicensed financial activity. The FRA has publicly warned against entities providing regulated services without authorisation and has used measures including administrative closure and publication of non-compliant entities. In 2026 it again reminded the market that consumer finance activity requires an FRA licence.

Starting prematurely can create problems that extend beyond a regulatory penalty. A company may need to restructure contracts, alter ownership, change customer flows, replace technology providers or suspend services while it seeks approval.

For a fintech preparing to enter Egypt, defining the licence before defining the launch date usually produces the cleaner route.

Fintech License In Egypt: CBE & FRA Licensing Guide