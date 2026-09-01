How To Get Your Money Out Of Egypt Legally

Moving money out of Egypt is legally possible in many situations. The difficulty usually lies elsewhere: proving to the bank where the money came from, why it may leave Egypt, and whether the relevant tax and regulatory obligations have been dealt with.

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Moving money out of Egypt is legally possible in many situations. The difficulty usually lies elsewhere: proving to the bank where the money came from, why it may leave Egypt, and whether the relevant tax and regulatory obligations have been dealt with.

That distinction matters.

A foreign shareholder may have a legal right to transfer dividends abroad. A property owner may legitimately receive millions of Egyptian pounds after selling an apartment. An expatriate may have accumulated salary savings over several years. Yet none of those facts, by themselves, necessarily give a bank enough information to convert the funds into foreign currency and execute an international transfer.

The safest route therefore starts long before the SWIFT instruction. It starts with the underlying transaction.

Can You Legally Transfer Money Out of Egypt?

In principle, yes.

Egyptian law does not impose a general prohibition preventing individuals or foreign investors from transferring legitimately held funds abroad.

For investors, the protection is particularly clear. Egypt’s Investment Law gives investors the right to transfer profits from an investment project abroad and, when an investment is liquidated, to transfer the resulting proceeds abroad, subject to third-party rights and applicable legal requirements. The same framework recognizes the movement of investment-related funds in freely convertible currency.

But the right to transfer funds and a bank’s obligation to process a particular payment are two different questions.

Egyptian banks operate under anti-money laundering, customer due diligence and foreign-exchange rules. They may therefore ask the customer to establish the economic reason for the transaction, the source of the funds and the relationship between the sender and recipient.

This is where many transfers become difficult.

The Real Question Is Usually: Where Did the Money Come From?

For a bank, EGP 5 million sitting in an account does not explain very much.

Was it:

a dividend?

proceeds from selling an apartment?

accumulated employment income?

repayment of a shareholder loan?

proceeds from selling shares in an Egyptian company?

rental income?

an inheritance?

consulting fees?

Each answer creates a different documentary trail.

The stronger that trail is, the easier it becomes to explain the outbound transfer.

In practice, banks tend to look beyond the final bank balance. They want to understand the transaction that generated it.

A transfer file may therefore need documents such as contracts, invoices, tax records, corporate resolutions, audited accounts, property documents, payroll records or evidence of an inheritance.

There is no single document called a “permission to take money out of Egypt.”

The file depends on the source of the money.

Tax Usually Comes Before Repatriation

One of the most common mistakes is treating tax and banking as two unrelated processes.

They are often closely connected.

If the money represents taxable income or proceeds from a taxable transaction, the bank may need evidence that the underlying transaction has been properly documented. Depending on the circumstances, tax filings, withholding records or a tax clearance may become relevant.

This does not mean that every outbound transfer requires a formal tax clearance certificate.

It means that moving the money abroad does not erase the Egyptian tax consequences of the transaction that produced it.

That becomes particularly important with dividends, property transactions, rental income, salaries, professional income and sales of shares or businesses.

The tax position should therefore be reviewed before the transfer request reaches the bank.

Dividends: One of the Clearest Repatriation Routes

For foreign shareholders, dividends represent one of the most familiar forms of repatriation of funds from Egypt.

The Investment Law recognizes an investor’s right to transfer profits abroad.

However, a shareholder cannot usually treat money sitting inside an Egyptian company as personal money and simply transfer it overseas.

The company first needs a legally supportable distribution.

Depending on the corporate structure and circumstances, the file may include the company’s financial statements, the corporate resolution approving the distribution, evidence of the shareholder’s ownership, applicable withholding-tax documentation and bank records showing the dividend payment.

What tends to cause problems is not the concept of dividend repatriation itself. It is a mismatch between the company’s corporate records, accounts, tax treatment and proposed transfer.

A shareholder who wants to repatriate profits should therefore plan the distribution before requesting the international payment.

Selling Property in Egypt and Sending the Money Abroad

Selling Egyptian real estate creates a different problem.

The fact that a foreigner legally owns and sells property does not automatically establish the banking history of the sale proceeds.

The bank may want to see the purchase and sale documentation, evidence that the seller owned the property, evidence showing how the buyer paid the purchase price, and documents relating to applicable tax obligations.

Egypt currently applies a 2.5% real-estate disposition tax to relevant transactions by non-traders, subject to the applicable rules and exemptions. The Egyptian Tax Authority confirmed in 2026 that the rate remains 2.5% and that the framework has undergone procedural simplification.

The payment method matters as well.

Consider two sellers receiving the same EGP amount.

The first receives the purchase price through a documented bank transfer clearly linked to the sale agreement.

The second receives several cash deposits from different people over several months.

Legally, both may ultimately claim that the money represents property-sale proceeds. From a banking perspective, however, the first file tells a much clearer story.

This is why the transfer strategy should form part of the real-estate transaction itself, rather than becoming an afterthought once the sale closes.

Selling a Business or Shares in an Egyptian Company

A foreign investor selling an Egyptian business or shares may also want to move the sale proceeds abroad.

Here, the underlying transaction can involve several layers at once: corporate approvals, transfer of ownership, regulatory requirements, tax treatment and the banking route used to pay the purchase price.

For unlisted securities, Egypt has specific procedures governing ownership transfers, and the Financial Regulatory Authority has continued to update those rules, including amendments affecting higher-value transactions.

A typical transfer file may therefore need the share purchase agreement, evidence of the seller’s original ownership, proof that the ownership transfer was completed, corporate documents, payment records and documents supporting the applicable tax treatment.

A common mistake in M&A transactions is focusing entirely on closing and considering repatriation only afterward.

The payment mechanics should be examined while the sale agreement is being negotiated.

If the buyer pays the seller through a structure that produces a weak or fragmented banking trail, moving the proceeds later can become unnecessarily complicated.

Expatriate Salary and Personal Savings

Foreign employees working in Egypt often ask whether they can transfer their Egyptian salary or accumulated savings home.

Generally, legitimate employment income can form the basis of an international transfer, but the employee should be able to show where the money came from.

Useful supporting documents may include:

an employment agreement;

payroll records or salary slips;

bank statements showing salary credits;

evidence of applicable payroll tax treatment;

residence or work documentation where relevant.

Egypt’s tax administration maintains a formal payroll-tax system covering employment income.

Problems often arise with accumulated cash rather than salary received directly through the banking system.

Someone who has received salary into the same bank account every month for three years generally has a much easier source-of-funds story than someone depositing a large amount of cash shortly before requesting an international transfer.

The money may be equally legitimate. The documentation is not equally strong.

Freelancers, Consultants and Remote Workers

Freelance and remote income creates another frequent source-of-funds issue.

A person may provide consulting, design, software or other services to clients abroad while living in Egypt. The client may pay into an Egyptian bank account, a foreign account or through an online payment platform.

When that person later wants to transfer money out of Egypt, the bank may ask what activity generated the funds.

Contracts, invoices, payment records and tax documentation can therefore become important.

The banking question should not be separated from the tax question. Whether Egypt may tax the income depends on matters including residence, the nature of the activity, where services take place and any applicable double-tax treaty.

Foreign income does not automatically become tax-free simply because the client sits outside Egypt.

Likewise, receiving payment from abroad does not necessarily mean that the same funds can later move through the Egyptian banking system without supporting documentation.

Rental Income From Egyptian Property

Foreign property owners sometimes collect rent in Egypt and periodically transfer the accumulated income abroad.

Rental income requires its own documentary trail.

A lease agreement, proof of rent payments and tax records can help establish the source of the funds.

The Egyptian Tax Authority states that individuals who rent property must notify the competent tax office and that qualifying rental income falls within the taxation of real-estate wealth income.

Receiving rent in cash and depositing it sporadically creates a weaker trail than receiving rent through traceable bank transfers linked to a written lease.

For non-resident owners in particular, it is worth structuring the collection and eventual repatriation process from the beginning.

Inheritance and Money Received From an Estate

Inherited money can also leave Egypt, but inheritance cases often involve more documentation than beneficiaries expect.

The bank may need to understand both why the beneficiary became entitled to the asset and how that asset became the cash now being transferred.

Relevant documents can include the death certificate, official inheritance documentation, documents identifying the inherited assets, sale documents where an inherited asset was sold and bank records tracing the proceeds.

For example, inheriting an apartment and later transferring the proceeds of its sale creates two separate documentary events:

the inheritance of the property and the subsequent sale.

Showing only the final sale agreement may not fully explain how the seller acquired title in the first place.

Inheritance files involving several heirs, powers of attorney or beneficiaries living abroad should therefore be organized carefully before the money reaches the transfer stage.

Why Foreign Currency Availability Still Matters

Anyone who dealt with Egypt during earlier foreign-exchange shortages may remember situations where a transaction was legally permissible but obtaining the required foreign currency was difficult.

The environment has changed considerably since then.

Egypt moved toward a flexible exchange-rate regime and unified its exchange market in March 2024. In its 2026 review, the IMF reported that the official/market spread remained closed and that there were no reported foreign-exchange demand backlogs at banks.

That improves the operating environment, but it does not remove bank compliance review.

A customer requesting an outbound EUR or USD transfer from an EGP balance still needs the bank to accept the purpose and documentation supporting the transaction.

The exchange rate can also move because Egypt now operates under a more flexible regime.

For legal planning purposes, the key lesson is simple: foreign-currency availability and legal transferability are related, but they are not the same issue.

Can You Use Hawala or an Informal Money Transfer Instead?

This is where shortcuts become dangerous.

Someone may suggest that instead of making an international bank transfer, you pay Egyptian pounds to a person in Egypt and have an associated person pay the equivalent amount into your overseas account.

Depending on how the arrangement operates, this can amount to unauthorized money-transfer activity or dealing in foreign exchange outside licensed channels.

The Central Bank of Egypt has specifically warned against transferring money through unauthorized channels. It has also referred to penalties under Egypt’s banking legislation for dealing in foreign currency outside authorized banks or licensed entities and for carrying out money-transfer activity without the required licence.

The problem is not simply that informal channels are risky.

They also destroy one of the most useful assets you have when moving legitimate money internationally: a clean banking trail.

A transfer through a licensed bank produces records showing who sent the funds, who received them, the amount, the currency and the declared purpose.

An informal offset arrangement may leave none of that.

For businesses, investors and individuals who may later need to prove the source of their wealth to another bank, tax authority, auditor or regulator, that difference can become significant.

What Documents Do Egyptian Banks Usually Ask For?

There is no universal checklist because the bank must understand the underlying transaction.

However, most successful files answer four basic questions:

Who owns the money?

The account holder should be able to establish the legal entitlement to the funds.

Where did it come from?

Contracts, corporate records, salary documents, inheritance records or sale agreements should identify the source.

Has the transaction been properly treated for tax purposes?

The exact requirement depends on the type of income or transaction.

Why is the money going to the overseas recipient?

The transfer instruction should make commercial and legal sense when compared with the supporting documents.

Banks may request additional information because Egyptian financial institutions operate within AML/CFT customer-due-diligence requirements.

For larger or unusual transactions, the review can become more detailed.

That is not necessarily a sign that the transfer is prohibited. It may simply mean the bank requires a stronger explanation before processing it.

Why Money Gets Stuck in Egypt

Most difficult cases begin well before the transfer request.

The money gets paid in cash.

The sale agreement states one amount while the bank receives another.

Corporate records do not support the dividend.

A shareholder transfers company money directly into a personal account without documenting the legal basis.

Rental income accumulates without proper records.

A business sale closes before anyone considers how the foreign seller will receive the proceeds.

A freelancer receives years of payments without invoices or tax documentation.

Or an inherited asset gets sold before the succession paperwork and payment trail have been organized.

By the time the customer asks the bank to send the money abroad, counsel has to reconstruct a transaction that should have produced its own evidence from the beginning.

That is possible in some cases. It is rarely the efficient approach.

Plan the Exit Route Before the Money Arrives

For investors and businesses, repatriation should form part of the transaction structure.

Before declaring dividends, selling property, disposing of shares or liquidating an Egyptian company, it is worth asking:

Where will the proceeds be paid?

In which currency?

Which Egyptian account will receive them?

What taxes arise?

Which documents will prove the source of funds?

What will the bank need before converting or transferring the balance?

Those questions can change how the underlying transaction should be documented.

The same principle applies to individuals. Salary, rent, freelance income and inheritance become easier to transfer when the supporting records develop alongside the money rather than years later.

How Youssry Saleh & Partners Can Help

Moving legitimate funds out of Egypt is often less about finding a special government permission and more about making sure that the corporate, contractual, tax and banking records tell the same story.

Youssry Saleh & Partners advises foreign investors, companies and individuals on the legal framework surrounding transfers from Egypt, including dividend repatriation, property-sale proceeds, share and business disposals, inheritance and other cross-border transactions.

Depending on the matter, our work may include reviewing the legal source of the funds, preparing or correcting transaction documents, examining corporate approvals, coordinating the tax position and assisting with documentation requested by the relevant bank.

Where a transaction has not yet taken place, addressing these questions before the funds move can prevent many of the problems that otherwise emerge at the final transfer stage.

Final Thoughts

Moving money out of Egypt is usually easiest when the legal transaction, tax position and banking trail have been planned together. The underlying right to the money matters, but so does the ability to prove that right through documents that a bank can verify. Preparing the repatriation route before a dividend, sale, inheritance distribution or other transaction takes place can significantly reduce avoidable complications at the transfer stage.

How To Get Your Money Out Of Egypt Legally

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.