QFC News: Celebrating 20 Years

Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) marked its 20th anniversary with a new leadership direction, rebrand and growth strategy focused on wealth management, digital finance and long-term business expansion. The changes reinforce QFC’s role in Qatar’s economic diversification and its position as a regional financial hub.

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Qatar Financial Centre celebrated its 20th anniversary this year in Lusail, announcing a new chief executive, a rebrand and a revised growth strategy aimed at strengthening its role in Qatar’s economy.

The centre introduced Mansoor Rashid Al Khater as chief executive during a formal event at Al Saad Plaza, now its headquarters. He set out priorities for the next phase, including expanding Qatar’s position as a wealth hub, supporting digital financial services and contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030, with greater emphasis on supporting businesses beyond initial setup.

Introduction to Qatar Financial Centre

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) stands as a premier financial centre located in Doha, Qatar, dedicated to advancing the nation’s economic diversification and fostering financial innovation. As a dynamic business platform, the QFC offers a robust environment for firms seeking to establish or expand their presence in Qatar and the wider region. Under the guidance of its Chief Executive Officer and the QFC Authority, the centre upholds international standards in regulation and oversight, ensuring transparency and efficiency in all its operations. The QFC’s streamlined licensing process, competitive tax framework, and access to a highly skilled workforce make it an attractive destination for financial and professional services companies. By providing a supportive ecosystem, the Qatar Financial Centre QFC plays a pivotal role in attracting global firms, driving economic growth, and reinforcing Qatar’s position as a leading financial hub in the region.

Milestone in QFC and leadership direction

Holding the event in Lusail reflects where the future business activity is being directed. QFC’s relocation places it alongside new commercial and institutional developments taking shape in the city.

Al Khater’s first address at the event kept the focus on continuity while sharpening how QFC engages with firms. The legal and regulatory framework remains in place, built on international standards that businesses already recognise. More attention is now placed on how a company manages business registration, compliance, and operates after setup, including licensing updates and regulatory interaction. QFC offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that enables companies to operate and grow their business in Qatar and the region. QFC also supports companies with matters such as legal, regulatory, and compliance issues.

He said QFC aims to set the pace for modern financial centres through both its framework and the confidence it provides to businesses.

Rebrand, positioning and current scale in Qatar Financial Centre

The shift from “We Mean Business” to “Grow with Confidence” reflects a move towards positioning QFC as a long-term platform for business activity. This follows a familiar pattern in established centres, where focus moves from attracting new entrants to supporting retention and expansion.

QFC enters its third decade with close to 4,000 companies and around 13,000 jobs, placing it among the region’s established financial centres and reinforcing Qatar’s ambition to become a prominent global finance hub. Registering with QFC provides numerous competitive advantages that empower companies to expand their businesses in Qatar and the region. The underlying structure has remained consistent, including full foreign ownership and unrestricted profit repatriation, alongside a 10 percent corporate tax rate on locally-sourced profits.

These features continue to provide a stable operating base for firms entering and expanding within the centre.

Benefits and Incentives

Businesses operating within the QFC benefit from a suite of incentives designed to support growth and long-term success. The centre offers a highly competitive tax environment, with a some qualifying activities benefiting from a 0% corporate tax rate and only 10% CT rate on locally-sourced profits. It offers a straightforward regulatory framework that simplifies both setup and ongoing operations. Firms have access to a comprehensive range of financial services, including banking, insurance, and asset management, as well as a strong network of professional service providers such as law, accountancy, and consultancy firms. Additional incentives include exemptions from certain taxes and fees, as well as eligibility for government-backed funding and support initiatives. These advantages make the QFC an ideal platform for companies looking to grow and thrive in Qatar’s evolving business landscape. For more information on the benefits and incentives available, and to begin the registration process, businesses are encouraged to visit the QFC’s website and explore the opportunities for establishing or expanding their operations within the centre.

Strategic priorities

A central priority is building Qatar’s position as a global wealth hub, with a focus on asset management, private banking and family offices. This aligns with broader regional competition to attract and manage private capital, and points to further development of frameworks supporting long-term capital structures and cross-border activity.

QFC also highlighted digital financial services as an area of growth, including fintech firms and newer operating models, with an emphasis on clear regulatory treatment for these activities.

Its direction remains tied to Qatar National Vision 2030, with financial services, advisory work and technology forming the core of that plan. Its presence in Lusail links the centre to a district being developed for future commercial activity, bringing together infrastructure and business operations in one location.

How Sovereign can support in Qatar Financial Centre QFC

Establishing within the Qatar Financial Centre provides a structured entry point, but each stage, from licensing through to ongoing regulatory interaction, requires careful handling.

Sovereign works with QFC authorities, banks, and service providers to manage the setup process and ongoing requirements, ensuring each step is clear and aligned with how the business will operate.

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