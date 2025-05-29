ARTICLE
29 May 2025

The Qatar Financial Markets Authority Announces Draft Regulations On Artificial Intelligence Use

SA
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

Contributor

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners logo
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.
Explore Firm Details
Recognising that artificial intelligence presents both opportunities and challenges, the Qatar Financial Markets Authority ("QFMA") recently announced its plans to introduce draft regulations...
Qatar Finance and Banking
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

Recognising that artificial intelligence presents both opportunities and challenges, the Qatar Financial Markets Authority ("QFMA") recently announced its plans to introduce draft regulations regarding the use of AI in Qatar's financial market.

In its announcement, the QFMA stressed the importance of understanding AI's use in financial markets and regulating it to ensure transparency and consistency across the market. The introduction of AI regulations in the financial market aligns with the QFMA's Strategic Plan 2023 – 2027, which may be viewed here:

https://www.qfma.org.qa/Admin/Documents/AboutUsDocuments/English/qfma_strategy_2023-2027_en.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More