The Qatar Financial Markets Authority Announces Draft Regulations On Artificial Intelligence Use

Recognising that artificial intelligence presents both opportunities and challenges, the Qatar Financial Markets Authority ("QFMA") recently announced its plans to introduce draft regulations regarding the use of AI in Qatar's financial market.

In its announcement, the QFMA stressed the importance of understanding AI's use in financial markets and regulating it to ensure transparency and consistency across the market. The introduction of AI regulations in the financial market aligns with the QFMA's Strategic Plan 2023 – 2027, which may be viewed here:

https://www.qfma.org.qa/Admin/Documents/AboutUsDocuments/English/qfma_strategy_2023-2027_en.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.