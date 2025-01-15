New Regulatory Technical Standards On Crypto-asset White Papers: What You Need To Know

On 29 November 2024, the European Commission published on its official gazette the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/2984 which outlines regulatory technical standards for the preparation of forms, formats, and templates for the preparation of crypto-asset white papers. These new regulatory technical standards are part of the broader Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 market in crypto-assets (MiCAR), aiming to maximise transparency, investor protection, and market integrity.

We summarise the key points below.

Key highlights:

1. Standardised templates for white papers

Crypto-asset issuers must follow specific templates to present their projects clearly and uniformly, covering different types of crypto-assets like asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) and e-money tokens (EMTs).

2. Machine-readable format using XBRL

White papers must be in XHTML format and use Inline XBRL for data fields. This ensures machine-readability, enabling automated analysis and making information easier to compare across projects.

3. Legal entity and service provider identifiers

Issuers must include their legal entity identifier (LEI), and a crypto-asset service provider identifier (CASPI) is required to enhance transparency and ensure proper identification of entities involved.

4. Use of digital token identifiers (DTIs)

If available, DTIs will allow issuers to skip repetition of certain details about the crypto-asset, reducing redundancy and streamlining the process.

5. Human readable white papers

While promoting machine-readability, white papers must also be accessible to retail investors, ensuring they are easy to read without specialised software.

6. XBRL taxonomy files

ESMA will publish XBRL taxonomy files which would guide issuers in preparing their white papers, ensuring compliance with all their legal and technical obligations.

7. Compliance timeline

The regulation takes effect on 23 December 2025, giving issuers time to transition to the new requirements.

The new regulatory technical standards on crypto-asset white papers aim to enhance transparency, reduce fraud, and facilitate easier comparison of crypto-assets, benefiting both investors and issuers. Crypto projects will need to adopt the new standards, making their white papers more accessible and standardised across the market. Issuers have time to prepare before these new regulatory technical standards come into force, allowing them to streamline compliance and improve their market presence.

The Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/2984 can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.