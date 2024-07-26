ARTICLE
26 July 2024

Greece Stamps Out Outdated Fees With Digital Transaction Stream

Greece modernizes its financial landscape with a digital twist. The country is bidding farewell to the antiquated Stamp Duty Code, ushering in a new era with the Digital Transaction Fee.
Greece modernizes its financial landscape with a digital twist. The country is bidding farewell to the antiquated Stamp Duty Code, ushering in a new era with the Digital Transaction Fee. This reform aligns with the Recovery and Resilience Plan, streamlining the fee structure and boosting efficiency.

Simplifying the System: The old code, a relic of 1931, presented a labyrinthine challenge. The new system brings clarity, explicitly defining transactions subject to the digital fee and assigning responsibility for its payment.

A Breath of Fresh Air: Over 600 transaction types, including licenses and permits, are now exempt from fees. However, specific transactions like real estate leases and loans will incur a digital fee ranging from 0.3% to 3.6%.

Digital Efficiency: A unified digital declaration system, managed by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, will handle the fee. This streamlines the process and ensures seamless collection. Businesses and individuals alike will find tax compliance significantly simplified.

