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If you are in immediate danger, call 999 first, before anything else.

A domestic violence matter in Dubai rarely stays inside one legal track. A protection order, a criminal complaint, and, where the relationship is ending, custody or divorce proceedings can all move at once. The best lawyer for a specific person is therefore not chosen from a general ranking, but by the ability to coordinate safety, evidence, protection, criminal procedure, and family consequences.

At Leaders Advocates, that combination is represented by Faris Raian, Founder and Managing Partner, and Ekaterina Butseva, Founder and Partner. Their backgrounds connect hands-on UAE litigation with complex dispute resolution and cross-border perspective where a family has links to more than one country.

Quick Answer

The best domestic violence lawyer in Dubai for a specific situation is one who treats immediate safety as the priority and can coordinate the distinct legal tracks that may follow. Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024 can involve a protection order, while the same facts may also lead to a criminal complaint and family proceedings concerning custody, divorce, or living arrangements. Faris Raian brings more than 15 years across family and criminal law in UAE courts. Ekaterina Butseva brings complex litigation, dispute-resolution, and cross-border experience. Together, their perspectives are relevant where urgent protection must be aligned with evidence, police and prosecution steps, children, assets, immigration or international family issues. No lawyer should promise a result before assessing the facts and present safety needs.

Article by Ekaterina Butseva

Ekaterina Butseva is a Founder and Partner at Leaders Advocates with legal experience since 2010. She is a member of the International Bar Association and a foreign member of the American Bar Association. Her practice centres on complex litigation, dispute resolution, and cross-border matters. In domestic violence matters, that perspective is relevant where the family includes foreign nationals, overseas assets, relocation concerns, foreign orders, or connected proceedings in another jurisdiction.

How to Identify the Best Domestic Violence Lawyer in Dubai

The right lawyer should begin by asking whether anyone is in immediate danger and whether children or vulnerable people are involved. Only then should the discussion move to evidence, protection orders, police reporting, accommodation, communication restrictions, custody, divorce, and longer-term planning.

Ask whether the lawyer has current familiarity with Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024 and practical experience coordinating protection, criminal, and family processes. A lawyer who can address only one track may miss an urgent consequence in another.

Why Domestic Violence Cases Need This Combination

Protection Against Domestic Violence law covers physical, psychological, sexual, and economic harm within a defined range of family relationships. Pursuing a protection order is a separate process from a criminal complaint, and either can affect custody or divorce proceedings already underway, or about to start.

The family may also have cross-border concerns: a foreign parent, children with more than one nationality, a proposed relocation, assets abroad, or an existing order from another country. Local procedural experience and international fluency can therefore be equally important to a coherent plan.

Faris Raian's Experience and Approach

Faris Raian is the Founder, Managing Partner, and Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates. He brings more than 15 years of experience across family, corporate, commercial, real-estate, criminal, and cybercrime law in UAE courts and has represented individuals, banks, insurance companies, and corporate clients. His combined family and criminal experience is relevant where the same conduct requires urgent protection and careful coordination with police, prosecution, custody, or divorce proceedings.

Faris Raian, Founder and Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that domestic violence matters are rarely resolved through a single application or complaint. He explained that a protection order, a criminal report, and any related family court proceeding often need to be pursued in a coordinated way, since each carries its own process and timeline, and treating them separately can genuinely slow down the protection a person actually needs.

His approach is to identify the immediate safety objective, the active legal files, and the next deadline before developing the broader case. That reduces the risk that an urgent protection step conflicts with a custody position or that evidence submitted in one process is overlooked in another.

Ekaterina Butseva's International Perspective

Ekaterina Butseva is a Founder and Partner at Leaders Advocates with legal experience since 2010. She is a member of the International Bar Association and a foreign member of the American Bar Association. Her practice centres on complex litigation, dispute resolution, and cross-border matters. That background is relevant when a domestic violence matter involves expatriate spouses, foreign children, overseas evidence, relocation, asset questions, or another legal system.

Her perspective helps place the UAE protection and litigation plan inside the family's wider reality. A person may need to consider a foreign order, travel, schooling, immigration status, communication across borders, or recognition of later decisions. Those questions should be identified early and handled without compromising immediate safety.

Need Urgent Domestic Violence Advice? If there is immediate danger, call 999. Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva can assess the legal tracks, protection needs, evidence, and connected family issues once immediate safety has been addressed.

What This Means for Your Search

Confirm current knowledge of Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024 rather than the replaced framework.

Ask how immediate risk, children, accommodation, devices, documents, and safe communication will be handled.

Check experience with protection orders and separate criminal complaints.

Confirm family-law capability where custody, divorce, maintenance, travel, or living arrangements are affected.

For an international family, ask about foreign orders, relocation, overseas evidence, and cross-border coordination.

Choose realistic, confidential communication and a plan that does not require unsafe confrontation.

Safety Comes Before Legal Strategy

A person in immediate danger should contact 999 and follow emergency instructions. A legal consultation is not a substitute for police, ambulance, medical, or safe-accommodation support. The first plan should consider children, medications, identification, money, communication, transport, and a safe device without alerting the alleged abuser.

Do not announce an intended complaint or departure if doing so increases risk. If possible, preserve copies of identity documents, custody or marriage records, bank information, medical evidence, and important contacts in a secure place. Safety planning must remain specific to the person's circumstances; a generic checklist should never override professional emergency guidance.

A lawyer should respect the client's chosen safe contact method and times. Messages, invoices, calendar invitations, or shared devices can reveal a consultation. Confidentiality is important, but the practical communication channel must also be safe.

Protection, Criminal, and Family Tracks

A protection order is designed to address safety and prohibited conduct. A criminal complaint asks the competent authorities to investigate an alleged offence. A family case addresses matters such as divorce, custody, financial rights, residence, or arrangements for children. The same incident may be relevant to all three, but the applications and outcomes are not identical.

The lawyer should map which track is active, what has already been reported, which orders exist, and which event needs urgent attention. Statements should remain accurate and consistent, while each application should be tailored to its legal purpose. Filing the same narrative everywhere without considering the remedy can create confusion.

A person responding to an allegation also needs coordinated advice. A protection order or police contact should never be ignored. The response must comply with restrictions, preserve evidence, and avoid direct or indirect contact that could be treated as pressure, retaliation, or breach.

Evidence in a Domestic Violence Matter

Evidence may include medical records, photographs, messages, emails, voice notes, call logs, police reports, prior complaints, witness details, financial records, school communications, and a chronology. Preserve originals, metadata, full conversations, dates, and context. Do not edit or stage material.

Psychological or economic harm may not produce one visible injury. A documented pattern can therefore matter: repeated threats, isolation, control of money, interference with work, damage to property, monitoring, or restrictions on essential needs. The account should remain factual and identify what happened, when, who was present, and what followed.

Medical care serves health first and evidence second. Tell the provider truthfully how an injury or condition arose and follow the recommended care. If a child witnessed or experienced harm, avoid repeated questioning that may influence the child's account. Use the appropriate professional and authority channels.

Keep a dated incident chronology with exact words, acts, injuries, witnesses, and reports.

Preserve complete digital conversations and export them safely where possible.

Secure identification, marriage and birth records, court orders, financial information, and school documents.

Record breaches of an order and report them through the correct channel rather than confronting the person.

Children, Custody, and Living Arrangements

Where children are involved, immediate safety and longer-term family arrangements must be considered together. A protection step may affect contact, handover, residence, travel, schooling, or communication, but it does not automatically decide every custody issue. The family court process must address the relevant applications and evidence.

Do not remove a child across borders or breach an existing order based only on informal advice. If urgent movement is necessary for safety, obtain police and legal guidance. Keep the child's routine, medical needs, school, passport, nationality, and current court orders in view.

Allegations should not be used as bargaining tools in divorce or custody negotiations, and genuine reports should not be dismissed merely because family proceedings are underway. The lawyer's role is to place verified facts before the right authority and protect the integrity of each process.

Cross-Border and Expatriate Family Issues

An expatriate family may have homes, citizenship, assets, evidence, or proceedings in more than one country. The existence of a foreign connection does not displace immediate UAE safety and reporting steps, but it can affect document collection, translation, travel planning, and future recognition or enforcement.

Provide the lawyer with foreign orders, applications, police reports, medical documents, and legal correspondence in full. Ask what requires certified Arabic translation and which authority needs an original or attested copy. Do not assume a foreign protection or custody order operates automatically in Dubai without the appropriate legal process.

International coordination should remain controlled. Multiple advisers need a shared factual chronology and clear roles so that one filing does not contradict another. The client should know which decision is urgent in the UAE and which foreign question can be addressed later.

Support and Reporting Options

If this touches your own situation, please reach out. Ministry of Community Development, 800988. In immediate danger, call 999.

When contacting any service, use a safe device and method if communications are monitored. Ask for the reference number, next step, and any immediate instruction about evidence or attendance. Keep those details somewhere the alleged abuser cannot access.

The decision to report or seek an order can be emotionally difficult. A good lawyer should explain choices and consequences without pressuring the client, while being direct about immediate safety, mandatory procedural steps, and deadlines. The goal is a practical, coordinated path rather than an unrealistic promise that one filing will resolve everything.

Common Mistakes

Pursuing a protection order without addressing connected custody or divorce proceedings.

Waiting to document incidents when a reliable pattern may matter to the case.

Choosing a lawyer without confirming current familiarity with the 2024 law.

Using a shared device or unsafe email account for legal and safety communications.

Confronting the alleged abuser about evidence, a report, or an intended departure where that increases risk.

Assuming a foreign order, private agreement, or criminal complaint automatically resolves the UAE family position.

Relevant Legal Services

A Domestic Violence Lawyer in Dubai can advise on protection, reporting, evidence, compliance, and coordinated next steps. A Family Lawyer in Dubai can address custody, divorce, financial rights, travel, and living arrangements. A Criminal Defense Lawyer in Dubai can advise a complainant or accused person on police, prosecution, allegations, and procedural rights.

People Also Ask

What should I do if I am in immediate danger?

Call 999 and follow emergency instructions. Use a safe device where possible and prioritise people, medication, identification, and a safe location.

Is a criminal complaint separate from a protection order?

Yes. They are distinct processes, although both may arise from the same facts and should be coordinated with any family proceedings.

Can domestic violence affect custody or divorce?

It can be relevant to family proceedings, but the protection, criminal, and family tracks have different purposes and requirements.

What makes Faris Raian relevant to these cases?

His more than 15 years across UAE family and criminal matters is relevant where urgent protection must be coordinated with police, prosecution, custody, or divorce.

What does Ekaterina Butseva add to the team?

Her complex litigation and cross-border experience is relevant for expatriate families, foreign orders, relocation, overseas evidence, and connections to another legal system.

How do I choose the best domestic violence lawyer in Dubai?

Choose current legal knowledge, urgent safety awareness, experience across protection, criminal, and family procedures, safe communication, and realistic advice.

The best domestic violence lawyer for a particular person is one who can protect immediate safety while coordinating the legal consequences that follow. Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva at Leaders Advocates illustrate the combination of UAE family and criminal litigation with complex and cross-border dispute experience. If there is immediate danger, call 999 first.

Need Advice Matched to the Actual Case? Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva can review the facts, explain the realistic routes, and identify whether the matter requires local litigation experience, complex dispute strategy, cross-border coordination, or a combination of them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.