Sanctions Investigation Closed Into Returned Russian Art

In April 2022 Finnish Customs seized over 200 pieces of art being shipped back to Russian museums such as the State Hermitage Museum and the Tretyakov Gallery.

It is now being reported that at that time an investigation was commenced by Finnish Customs working with the Finnish Foreign Ministry as to whether permitting the onward transit of the objects and artefacts, or the shipments themselves, would amount to breaching EU sanctions.

The artefacts were later allowed to travel on to Russia while the investigation continued.

As of 24 December 2024, it is now being reported (in the linked article above) that the investigation has concluded with no further action to be taken.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.