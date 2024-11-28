Update On Current Sanctions Enforcement Including 5 Convictions In 2024

Firstly, the Customs Administration stated that they had confirmed 2,623 breaches of sanctions so far this year up from 2,175 in 2023.

It was also stated that to date "€662,498.27 worth of goods have been confiscated in favor of the State in criminal proceedings for breach of sanctions".

This is a substantially higher figure that those for confiscations identified in our recent post summarising Latvian convictions obtained in 2022 and 2023.

The article also stated that a total of 14 prosecutions had been brought in relation to the making available of economic resources to companies (i.e. the websites Sputnik and Baltnews) owned or controlled by Dmitry Kiselyov.

Two of those prosecutions ended in convictions in 2023 (as per our earlier post above), but the article adds that "This year [i.e. 2024], three more cases have ended in fines and community service".

Lastly, the article adds that there have been two other convictions obtained during 2024, but that none of the 2024 judgments have yet entered into force.

Although not mentioned in the article, it has been confirmed to me by Paulis Iljenkovs of Latvia's FIU (who has also consented to me sharing the information), that Latvia currently has 382 ongoing sanctions investigations.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.