The Environment Act: The Preparatory Decision Under The Microscope

A preparatory decision, what is it?

"The preparatory decision stipulates that, for the entire territory of Amsterdam, it is prohibited to change the use of land and/or structures to: forms of business that, by virtue of their advertising, presentation, assortment or operation, can be qualified as so-called flash delivery services from darkstores."

In almost all major cities in the Netherlands, a preparatory decree to the above effect has been issued in recent years. The purpose of a preparatory decision is for the government to prevent activities - such as flash delivery - that conflict with new regulations being prepared. In a rapidly changing residential and business landscape, governments increasingly used the preparatory order as a stopgap measure to prevent new and unforeseen developments. In short, a preparatory decision can prevent an initiative by an individual or developer from going forward.

With the entry into force of the Environment Act, there will also be changes with regard to preparatory decisions. In this article, Thijs discusses a number of important changes, but focuses on transitional law.

The current system

Rules regarding the preparatory decision are found in the old system in the Spatial Planning Act (Wro). A preparatory decision can contain not only a construction or demolition ban, but also, for example, a use ban. Once such a decree takes effect, it is no longer allowed to perform the prohibited activities without an environmental permit. A permit application for a development in an area subject to a preparatory decision is held up.

A preparatory decision, in view of the grounds for expiry in Section 3.7 of the Wro, is in principle valid for a maximum of one year. This is because the preparatory decision lapses if a draft zoning plan has not been made available for inspection within one year of that decision coming into force. In addition, it lapses when the zoning plan under preparation is adopted.

From preparation decision to pre-protection rules

Under the Environment Act, we will (eventually) say goodbye to all the different zoning plans per municipality. The various zoning plans must become part of a single environmental plan per municipality. The 'old' zoning plans already form a temporary variant of that environmental plan as of January 1. Changes to the environmental plan after January 1 will in principle form the 'new' part of the environmental plan.

Draft available for inspection

Preparatory decisions must also go along in the same form. Decisions for which a draft zoning plan has still been submitted for public inspection before January 1, 2024, will remain subject to the old law. Those "old" preparatory decisions will become part of the temporary environmental plan. In principle, the preparatory order continues until the zoning plan is adopted.

No draft available for review

At this time there are also many preparatory orders for which no draft plan has been made available for inspection. These preparatory orders became 'new style' preparatory orders on January 1. The rules from the 'new style' preparatory orders amend the environmental plan with pre-protection rules. Thijs distinguishes two variants:

An application has already been submitted



If an application for an environmental permit has been submitted before the Environment Act enters into force, the duty of arrest under Section 4.80a, Omgevingswet Invoeringswet, also continues for a while. The time of the application is leading and the old law continues to apply until the decision on the application is irrevocable. The term of the preparatory decision is extended by up to 1 year and 6 months from the entry into force of the Environment Act.



No application has been filed yet



Then there are also the cases where no application has been filed yet. In that case, there will be some changes with respect to the preparatory decisions. Below are the two most important changes:

The retention requirement is dropped: the pre-protection rules in the environmental plan become a direct ground for refusal of the permit application; and The duration will be extended: preparatory decisions for which no draft zoning plan has been made available for inspection before January 1, 2024 will run for a maximum of 1 year and 6 months after the Environment Act enters into force.

The last change in particular is one to be aware of. Thus, preparatory decisions taken last year no longer expire after one year, but can remain in force for up to one and a half more years. It may therefore take (much) longer before opportunities arise again at the location intended for your development.

Opportunities

Is there only bad news then? Fortunately not! After a year and a half has passed, many municipalities where preparatory decisions are currently in place will have opportunities again. A preparatory decision will expire if no decision is made to amend the environmental plan within eighteen months. Many municipalities are (still) reluctant to amend the environmental plan given the scale of that local legislative operation. Preparatory decisions will therefore expire in many municipalities. Repeated adoption of a preparatory decision is not permitted, according to the history of its creation.

In short, after the passage of a year and a half, anything is possible again!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.