Single-use Plastics: An Update

State Secretary Jansen announced late last year that new rules on single-use plastics will take effect from 1 January 2026. Since then, there has been much debate in The Hague: Is a contribution for single-use plastics desirable? If so, how high should that contribution be? And will there be a European ban on wet wipes?

Since 1 July 2023, a surcharge has applied to single-use plastics for on-the-go consumption. The surcharge is mandatory for cups and food packaging made entirely or partially of plastic. Thus, a SUP charge is due for a fresh smoothie in a plastic cup, as well as for coffee to-go served in a cardboard cup with a thin plastic lining.

The motion to exempt paper/cardboard cups containing up to 5% plastic from the SUP levy was rejected by the State Secretary, due to the European reduction targets to which the Netherlands is committed. Under the SUP Directive, the use of disposable plastic cups and containers must be reduced by 40% by 2026 compared to 2022.

Since 1 January 2024, single-use plastic cups and containers have been banned in hospitality establishments, company canteens, and sports clubs. Reusable tableware has now been introduced in many of these places. The House of Representatives wants plastic-lined paper cups and containers to be allowed again in these settings, provided they are collected and recycled. However, the State Secretary is reluctant, arguing that enforcing proper recycling would be too complex and could jeopardise the reduction target.

The House did succeed in halting the plan to introduce a fixed SUP levy of EUR 0.25 per pack. It now appears that the SUP levy may be off the table altogether.

Whether there will be a ban on plastic wet wipes remains uncertain. The State Secretary wants to prohibit makeup wipes, cleaning wipes, and facial cleansing wipes due to environmental pollution and sewer blockages. Achieving such a ban would require lobbying in Brussels to amend the SUP Directive. Whether it will come to that remains to be seen: on 18 March 2025, the House voted against the proposed ban.

For now, enforcement is on hold. The State Secretary has instructed the regulator, the Inspectorate for the Environment and Transport (ILT), not to take enforcement action until 31 December 2025 regarding the SUP charge and the use of paper cups and trays containing up to 5% plastic when consumed on site.

Which rules will apply from 1 January 2026 is currently unclear.

