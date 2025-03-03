A Regulatory Guide To Carbon Capture, Usage, And Storage In Europe

Europe's journey toward a low-carbon future heavily relies on the growth of carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS). While the potential is vast, the sector's success hinges on well-structured financial and regulatory support.

In partnership with our Best Friend firms - BonelliErede, Bredin Prat, Hengeler Mueller, Slaughter and May and Uría Menéndez - De Brauw has created a comprehensive guide that highlights the current state of CCUS in Europe, delves into the shifting regulatory landscape affecting the value chain and outlines opportunities for establishing a European CO2 market across borders.

Discover more by accessing the full guide here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.