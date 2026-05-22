CEE Transposition Status Of The EU Pay Transparency Directive

May 2026 – The EU Pay Transparency Directive is no longer a distant HR compliance topic. It will require employers to review how pay is set, documented, disclosed and justified, with a particular focus on equal pay for equal work and work of equal value.

EU Member States must transpose the Directive into national law by 7 June 2026. The European Commission has confirmed that, after that deadline, it will assess whether national legislation properly reflects the Directive’s requirements.

With the deadline now only weeks away, the picture across the region remains uneven. Some countries have published draft legislation, some are still preparing proposals, and Slovakia has already completed the legislative process. Employers with operations in multiple CEE jurisdictions should therefore prepare for a fragmented implementation phase, with local differences in timing, reporting duties, employee information rights and enforcement.

Click on the image below or use this link to read our overview in English.